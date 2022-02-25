Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: Most GLAM celeb outfits at Farhan & Shibani's party

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19th, at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. Close industry friends including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more were present to witness the couple tie the knot and start the rest of their life together.

While the duo managed to keep their wedding on a low profile, the after-party was much talked about! Hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani, the co-founder of Excel Entertainment and Farhan's business partner, the who's who of Bollywood showed up dressed to the nines and gave their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar arrived in outfits that resonated with their personalities. The actor-producer kept his look casual in a pair of simple white pants topped with a grey t-shirt and a white jacket. Dandekar on the other hand looked like an absolute diva in an ice-blue ruched bodycon dress which featured a plunging neckline and wrap-style fit that showed off her long, toned legs. Her hair was pulled up into a messy bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose and dazzling earrings to complete her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood flaunted her figure in a black mini wrap-style dress that featured a one-shoulder silhouette. It also bore a ruffle pattern at her waist. Bebo styled this with a pair of cheetah-printed pumps, a black shimmery clutch and her hair styled into glamorous waves while defined eyes completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

The Gehraiyaan actress was also present at the party. She rocked a bodycon black Dolce and Gabbana number which featured a lace tie-up detailing on either side of her dress that ended just below her knees. A pair of black stilettos, hair pulled into a sleek bun, gold earrings and minimal makeup completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

Putting her glamorous foot forward, the diva was joined by boyfriend Aadar Jain and the duo twinned in black. Tara sparkled in a simple co-ord set which featured a strappy crop top styled with a high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Black pumps, poker-straight hair and silver earrings completed the Heropanti 2 actress' look.

Malaika Arora

Oozing sexiness, Malaika Arora was dripping in sparkles for the party. She rocked a black bodysuit beneath a sheer one-shoulder gown that was embellished with sparkles and starry embellishments. The diva opted for matching black pumps and a gold clutch while her makeup involved smokey eyes, neutral lips and a ponytail.

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan actress also got the memo for the night and stepped out looking chic in a black double-breasted blazer top that she wore over a black mini skirt. Socks styled with black pumps, minimal gold earrings and a mini bag completed the actress' look. Her hair too was slicked back into a neat bun and her ruby red lips stole the show.

Suhana Khan

The star kid was also present at the party. She looked stunning in a simple black strapless jumpsuit which featured a cut-out at her waist. Suhana accessorised her look with gold earrings, a dainty bracelet and a black clutch while her hair was styled into a fluffy ponytail and glossy lips completed her look.

Shanaya Kapoor

The latest star kid on the block who is all set to make her debut preferred to stand out by picking a different coloured outfit. Shanaya made a strong case for slip dresses in a yellow satin halter-neck number. The backless outfit featured embellishments on her racerback pattern and she opted for statement gold stilettos and a matching clutch to accessorise her look for the night.

Gauri Khan

Arriving separately, Gauri Khan twinned with her daughter Suhana as she too picked out a jumpsuit for the event. The producer's outfit featured a one-shoulder silhouette and she accessorised it with a contrasting yellow clutch and a dazzling diamond bracelet. Smokey eyes, wavy hair and neutral lips completed her elegant look.

Which diva's look did you like the most from the eventful night? Comment below and let us know.

