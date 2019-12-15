Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone; You NEED to see these celebrity looks from yesterday

Yesterday was power-packed with some of the most stunning celebrities putting their best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. Check it out

Fashion and Bollywood now go hand in hand as celebrities are now making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. From promotional events to airports and red carpets, they have been on their best behaviour with some of the most impeccably styled attires. Yesterday was no different as the B-Town divas made heads turn with their amazing style sense.

Check out all the best looks from yesterday:

The Padmaavat actress made a casual statement in classic jeans and t-shirt combo. She decided to keep it comfy in a pair of baggy mom jeans. The classic denim was rolled up to her ankles to give more casual touch. Ms Padukone paired her high waisted denim with a simple oversized black tee. The black t-shirt was then tucked into her jeans with a few inches of her sleeves rolled up. While the look was comfy and casual, we thought there were a lot of styles clashing for attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With the Begum of Bollywood’s jam-packed schedule, she still made sure to look usual best as she opted for a gorgeous red kurta set for the night. Her ensemble featured a round-neck, full sleeve long kurta with exquisite traditional gold embroidery all over. She styled the kurta with a pair of matching churidar and a flowy dupatta. We loved everything about the look!

Ananya Panday

For the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress, Christmas clearly ringed in early as she donned a gorgeous red dress by Rutu Neeva. The red wonder gelled in well with the whole festive theme as it bore a strapless neckline that was accompanied by an off-shouldered ruffle panel over the front. It then cinched her torso to show off her gorgeous curves and later transcended into a flowy A-line silhouette. The classic hued dress further cropped below her knees showing off her long toned legs. We like!

Kiara Advani

Kiara, attended her friend, Armaan Jain’s pre-wedding festivities in a stunning tie-die saree by Akanksha Gajria. The saree bore hues of pink and white that perfectly complemented her skin tone. Advani then styled the look with a simple lavender blouse and a diamond-studded necklace that made for a stunning festive and wedding look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara also made quite a statement at the same event as she arrived in a gorgeous white saree that bore a gold border throughout its hem. She draped it around a matching white blouse that made a stunning statement. We loved the way she styled it with neutral glam and brushed in waves.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor also went down the desi route in a silk two-piece ensemble by Payal Khandwala. The actress styled the plunging-V number with a simple collared shirt underneath that clearly made her look stand out from the others.

