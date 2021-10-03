Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us the comfy chic formula to slay an OOTD ; Yay or Nay?

The lockdown days made us resort to the comfort of athleisure wear like joggers and now it seems like too difficult a task to part ways with. No matter the many fluxes you may experience with all trends dropping by, you'll never be ready to sleep on the warmth of joggers. Check out how Kareena Kapoor Khan styled hers with a denim number. Inspo time!

The Good Newwz actress is mostly on a high-style mode whether on or off-duty. We’re still not over the hangover she left us with her blue shirt dress from Melissa Odabash where she taught us that come rain or shine, never stop putting your fashionable foot forward. So, as we got another peek into Kareena’s day, she was papped this morning in a denim blue full-sleeved shirt which she teamed with tie-dye joggers. The multi-coloured number was rolled up a little above her ankles and the shirt was left untucked. She brought the best of both casual and athleisure worlds via this look. Simply gorgeous, only Bebo could offer an inspiration this cool. When you want to feel cozy and classy, you can live in these for days.

There’s no better way one could wrap this OOTD than with black-framed sunglasses and Puma white sneakers that looked so squeaky clean. With a coffee mug in her hand, she struck a pose that’s worthy of being remembered. Whether you’re off to a picnic or a morning chat with your bestie, these outfits can be your happy place to start with.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to say picture ready in white outfits