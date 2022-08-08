Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Devnaagri kurta suit shows how to rise and shine with desi glamour; Yay or Nay?

Will we ever stand a chance to say move over kurtas? Making our world go round and a whole lotta pretty is another ethnic style reference given by Kareena Kapoor Khan. She's bringing light and love in equal measure with her promotional looks for Laal Singh Chaddha. Certain blues deserves to stay in our lives forever and this aqua-hued attire definitely belongs to the list. Currently high on glitz and elegance is this blue and gold attire.

Go bright they said. And look at Bebo shining like a star as always. There's a lot to be said about a royal desi number and is there anything as beautiful as this creation? Lakshmi Lehr picked out Devnaagri's kurta set which already looks like the one that would be so in demand. The chanderi silk kurta entailed vertical stripes put out with gold zari work and some charms of mukaish detailing too. It had a V neckline with its borders decked up with gold triangle embroidered patterns and short sleeves giving its dose of prettiness with organza and sequin embroidery as its cuffs.

This dreamy getup of Kareena also included shantoon palazzo pants with horizontal gold stripes to play as highlights. Also included in this Rs. 26,500 combo was an organza dupatta with tasseled detail, scalloped embroidered gold-coloured borders, and broad designs placed on it. Her accessories had the best ones like multi-coloured embellished juttis and jhumkas. The starlet's voluminous hair was brushed into a side part with waves. She looked stunning with a glossy pink pout and the kohl that complemented her makeup for the day.

Do you love Kareena's desi look? Let us know in the comments below.

