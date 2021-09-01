Kareena Kapoor Khan does casual dressing right in a paisley printed dress with simple slides; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to fashion, nobody does it better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Always setting her own trends, the diva has time and again paved the way and put forth her fresh take on fashion, not giving two hoots about who says what. Today, the actress was spotted in a simple dress that she paired with simple slippers to keep comfortable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted out and about in the city, keeping her look casual. The good Newwz star stepped out with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan to run errands in the city. For her casual outing, Bebo picked out a simple full-sleeve mini dress that ended just above her knees. The boho number featured exaggerated puffy sleeves and a v-cut neckline with a fit-and-flare silhouette that gave her enough room to breathe. For the actress, comfort has always been key. She completed this look with a pair of simple slippers and her mandatory wayfarer sunglasses without which her look is usually incomplete.

Opting for no makeup, Kareena was bare-faced and her thick hair pulled up into a simple ponytail as she carried a cup and her phone.

The actress has time and again stated that for her, comfort comes first. Even during her first pregnancy, the diva looked ultra-glamorous and didn't hesitate from wearing everything from lavish gowns and high heels. During her second pregnancy, she kept things more comfortable in kaftans, coordinated sets and breezy numbers. Seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan has a soft spot for all things boho and we think it definitely looks good on her!

What are your thoughts on her recent look? Comment below and let us know.

