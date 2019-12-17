Kareena Kapoor Khan does colour blocking denim on denim right in Nisse: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who stepped out to promote her upcoming film Good Newwz, picked out trendy look for her promotion today. Check it out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been out and about, giving us quite a few interesting looks off late. From her off-duty airport looks to her desi outfits to her casual and trendy looks, the actress knows how to carry it all off with equal ease and panache. The actress went out to promote her upcoming film Good Newwz last evening and picked out a trendy casual look for the occasion.

Nothing speaks casual like denim does and Bebo knows that! She picked out a denim half-sleeve jacket and paired it with loose denim high-waisted pants that was held together by a matching denim belt. Beneath this she sported a sheer mesh black full-sleeve top under which she donned a strapless black bra. The sheer top was tucked into the pants well.

She accessorised her look with a statement gold and diamond neckpiece that she donned over the sheer top.

Bebo's makeup was flawless as she opted for a clean base, dark, winged liner, neutral lips, perfectly sculpted filled-in brows and loads of mascara to finish off the look. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun to pave way for the chic and comfortable look.

White manicured nails completed her look for the occasion.

We loved the way Bebo carried off the sporty and comfortable look. It ensured she kept cosy during the chilly nights. The sheer material made for a chic look while the jacket did the trick of keeping her warm!

We love how Bebo's makeup complemented her outfit and how daringly she carried both off, making the look a yay from us.

What are your thoughts on Bebo's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More