Kareena Kapoor Khan does maternity style and shows us how to wear THREE maxi dresses in two days: Yay or Nay?

The diva picked out two simple and comfortable dresses to commence work in that she carried off well. Take a look!

Seems like there is no stopping Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva who is currently pregnant with her second child is out and about conducting shoots, attending events and shows with nothing stopping her!

She is also busy shooting for the next season of her radio show. The diva has also picked out fun summer dresses to show off her growing belly and beat the heat. Take a look!

For the taping of her show, the diva picked out a turquoise blue and white striped dress from Dubai-based label L'MANE, showing us her undying love for stripes yet again! She was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr for the shoot who also added simple hoop earrings and patent transparent heels to complete the diva's look. Her makeup highlighted her sharp features including her chiselled cheekbones and cat eyes. Poker straight hair completed her look.

For her second look, the diva picked out a simple pristine white cotton maxi cut sleeve dress to beat the heat. The simple fit and flare dress bore an elegant v-neckline. She completed this look with oversized sunglasses and simple gold sliders. Her hair pulled up in a messy bun made for the perfect off-duty look.

For the taping of the next episode of her show, the diva stepped out for the third time in two days, this time in a simple black midi slip dress which bore a deep neckline. She layered this with a contrasting jacket with blue floral patterns on one side and neon green on the other. Smokey eyes, blush cheeks, hair pulled up into a messy bun and black heels completed the diva's look.

We love how nothing has managed to stop the diva from heading to work as per usual. And safe to say the pregnancy glow is really starting to show and suiting her well. What are your thoughts on Bebo's style? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

