Kareena Kapoor Khan does monotone dressing right in a head to toe bubblegum pink outfit: Yay or Nay?

The Begum of Bollyood floored us in a bright pink satin shirt that she paired with loose pants. Check it out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who has always managed to stay relevant and make heads turn with her outfits. The actress has never shied away from the paparazzi and loves posing for the shutterbugs. Whether in films, at events or even when she is spotted running errands or at the airport, she manages to look flawless and fashionable.

Bebo stepped out to shoot her popular radio show What Women Want with today. For the shoot, Kareena picked out a bright, bubblegum pink outfit that made jaws drop. A bright pink silk shirt with drop-shoulder rolled-up sleeves, was neatly tucked into high-waisted matching pink formal pants that she styled with baby pink pointy-toe pumps. To accessorise her look in the most simple, subtle way, she picked out a double-chain slinky gold neckpiece.

For her glam, Bebo kept it simple and easy. A clean, flawless base with filled-in brows, well-defined eyes and rosy, blush pink cheeks complete with neutral lips made for an easy, chic and clean look.

We love how Mrs. Khan experimented with the monotone look and sported a satin shirt which is a current raging trend. Her pants, on the other hand, didn't flatter her at all. Had she opted for something more fitted, it would have accentuated her lovely figure as well rather than making her look boxy.

Her makeup though floored us! Kareena has been loving and sporting the clean look for a while now, and doesn't show signs of stopping, with good reason!

What are your thoughts on Bebo's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

