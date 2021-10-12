Kareena Kapoor Khan does tone on tone dressing right in a pink outfit & contrasting white heels: Yay or Nay?

The Queen of acing every single look she sports has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum of Bollywood who played showstopper and closed the final show at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday night, stepped out to commence work in the city for which she opted for a head-to-toe pink look, showing us how to sport tone-on-tone fashion right!

After closing the show for designer Gaurav Gupta and looking like an absolute bombshell, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a more comfortable but equally fashionable outfit. The mother-of-two and Good Newwz star looked chic in a satin blouse with ruched sleeves. This was neatly tucked into a pair of high-waist trousers that came with a broad belt attached to it. Bebo ensured her accessory game was strong as she paired this with white block heels, a black clutch and simple gold earrings.

Kareena Kapoor's makeup too deserves a mention here. Her voluminous locks were styled in a poker-straight manner and parted to one side. A flawless base, filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes that defined them further, glossy pink lips and highlighted cheeks with a rosy tint completed the diva's glam look as she posed for the shutterbugs.

It seems like Bebo can do no wrong when it comes to styling her outfits as she always manages to get her outfits right. We love this tone-on-tone look as well and it's safe to say Kareena slayed the look!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

