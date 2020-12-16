  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump & does maternity style right in a grey bodycon dress: Yay or Nay?

Going all out with her style, Bebo showed off her baby bump in a classic grey midi dress today. Take a look!
19696 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump & does maternity style right in a black bodycon dress: Yay or Nay?Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump & does maternity style right in a black bodycon dress: Yay or Nay?
The actress and mother is back at it again! She has been shooting non-stop for the third season of her radio show. The actress who has been breaking barriers hasn't let her pregnancy stopped her from doing or wearing anything she wants. Today, she picked out a fitted dress to flaunt her baby bump as she posed for the paps. 

Whether it comes to dresses with thigh-high slits, plunging necklines or body-hugging numbers, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from sporting them. Now that she's pregnant, it hasn't stopped her either! Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Bebo rocked a grey fitted dress for the shoot of her show. Her maxi dress featured a turtleneck and puffy sleeves. She further styled this with a simple pair of black strappy heels and an elastic belt that gave her dress some shape and hugged her belly. 
Bebo's makeup to go with this dress was all about the minimal glam look. With her hair styled into loose, glossy waves, a thin liner, rosy cheeks, pink lips and a bright natural glow like no other, completed her look. 

We thought Kareena looked absolutely breath-taking in the simple yet statement-worthy outfit and love how she kept her look minimal with no accessories. 

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's look? Do you think she is aceing the maternity style game with her latest looks? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :viral bhayani

