Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a rakish twist to Friday dressing in her flared jeans; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a style diva for decades. While most actresses fall low in fashion scale after pregnancy, relegating their talent and fame to look after their newborns, Kareena proves women can do it all and how! She is an inspiration to many women out there and yes, her style has played a huge part in creating an impression in people’s minds. The Begum of Bollywood is forever a fashion diva and apart from her glam looks from photoshoots, her regular dressing is also a chic statement-making number. Today we spotted her in the city donning a head to toe blue look that was perfect for this cool monsoon.

Kareena’s street style game is always the front runner in style stakes. She teamed her baggy flared high-waisted jeans with a printed cool blue shirt and looked dashing as ever. The easy-breezy silhouette was given a street core charm as the diva wore her shirt in a half tucked in style and flaunted her no-makeup face. She teamed the look with dark sunglasses and chunky kicks. Her cool choice of white nail paint and a statement ring didn’t miss our eagle eyes.

Taking her street-style game a notch higher, the Good Newwz star was seen rocking the same light washed flared blue jeans with a knitted yellow cropped cardigan top. She elevated her look by matching her white manicure with white pumps and glammed up rocking brown smudgy eye shadow, mascara clad eyelashes and nude lips. Her mellow yellow button-down sweater featured pockets on both sides and a V neckline. Unlike her look centre-parted sleek hairdo from above, she sported a side-parted wavy hairdo that complimented her casual-chic winter-ready style.

We love how the diva styled the same flared jeans in two different styles on the same day. One gave us a roguish street core touch while the other gave her a ‘sunshine in the rainy day’ look. Kareena indeed pulled off both looks like a true diva. What do you say; Yay or Nay?

