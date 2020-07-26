Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us a peek of her toned legs in a breezy H&M dress while out with Taimur: Yay or Nay?

While visiting big sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena picked out an elegant dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make a statement and stand out when need be. The Good Newwz actress who has been holed up at home like everybody else during the lockdown, finally stepped out to drop by big sister Karisma Kapoor's place yesterday.

She was accompanied by Taimur Ali Khan who walked hand-in-hand while the duo took all the precautions and wore masks as they were snapped together.

For her visit, Bebo opted for a simple blue and white dress from the H&M Concious collection. The breezy number featured puffy pleated sleeves and a deep neckline. The A-line dress also cinched her waist and opened up at her thighs, to give us a peek of her toned legs.

She paired this look with simple studded slides to keep comfortable and dark sunnies that she can't seem to do without. Complete with a mask, the actress made a strong case for off-duty dressing in the outfit.

She held on to Taimur's hand who looked as colourful and bright as his mother. He too kept it simple in a comfortable bright orange tee and blue jeans. Simple white sneakers that matched his mask ensured he looked cute as a button in the outfit!

The duo have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. Kareena Kapoor occasionally shares anecdotes of their day be it gardening, Tim painting the walls of their house or making accessories for his mother, on her Instagram account to ensure his fans know what the star is keeping himself occupied.

We loved Kareena's off-duty look and think she made a strong case for casual dressing in it. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

