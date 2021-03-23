Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us the perfect brunch look inspiration in her summer dress; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out looking like a diva just days after delivering baby no. 2! Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to be ahead of the curve when it comes to everything from films to fashion. No matter what the event, Bebo will make sure all eyes are on her in the best way possible. From sarees to embellished bodycons, the diva can rock it all and there’s no denying that!

Yesterday it proved to be no different as the actress stepped out for a brunch date with her girlfriends. While the actress delivered her second baby boy a few weeks ago, we did miss her daily paparazzi pictures and it looks like she’s back in full swing. The diva stepped out rocking her perfect summer wardrobe while giving us major style cues. For her day out, the actress chose for a floral summer dress with button-down details along the front. She then cinched her waist and defined her curves with a matching belt attached to the dress. The collared number was then accessorised with dainty layered necklaces while it hemmed right above her ankles.

Keeping the summer vibe intact, the actress styled the look with a pair of cream coloured heels by Prada that added that extra bit of height to her tall frame. As far as the hair and makeup are concerned, it was on point like always! With bouncy beachy waves and a flawless glam, Bebo completed the perfect summer look!

Credits :viral bhayani

