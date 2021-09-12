Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Gucci girl in a 51K tee and Hunter’s Wellington boots; Yay or Nay?

A moment or more with your beloved tee isn’t rare. If you’re someone who goes to limitless locations in this easy-to-wear fit, you’ve probably established ways to nail it always. Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan who often picks out classy t-shirts from Gucci. We saw her this morning in an ivory tee that came with something cute.

Bebo’s style stories have never failed to help us when in need. Just when we thought a causal tee cannot be glammed up, here’s a look that came our way and we’re ready to travel with this for days. We’re ready to swear by a chic moment with this oversized crew-neck printed tee that featured typography in red and blue. Although these colours had our attention for minutes, we swiftly shifted our gaze to the brown bear patch that was stitched so fine. Those black eyes, ivory nose, and letter G weaved on it, details that please, indeed! That denim patch ball on which the teddy tries to balance itself sure looks up to the mark. The short-sleeved number was left untucked to be teamed with black leggings.

The Good Newwz actress stepped out with a coffee mug in Hunter’s Wellington boots that cost Rs.12,206.79 made with rubber which only upped the spiffy quotient of her OOTD. And, guess what? It’s waterproof and certified vegan. We’re shouting out loud, “Goals”. With circular black sunnies that acme with orange frames was the only accessory, she chose apart from her finger rings.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

