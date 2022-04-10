Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Hemant and Nandita maxi dress showed us the breezy cute lunch fit: Yay or Nay?

There's something about the season of dresses. It somehow puts us in a 'add to cart' spot and if only our hearts could stop us from doing so. But, if we are to give you a taste of summer fashion, you can't stop having just one because these are the most common finds, be it maxi, mini, or anything. Today, we're waxing poetic about Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest sartorial shot she took with Hemant and Nandita dress.

Lunchtime with family is the best, isn't it? Let's show you how to fuel up your style dreams with a spot-on outfit that the starlet sported this afternoon as she was spotted with her suave boys Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The 41-year-old donned a Mavi Paisley dress in shades of purple and a soft mix of pink. It featured a top with a V-neck that had a ruffled outline and tie-up detail at the front. This printed number also had a mesh-like pattern and a smocked hem. Bebo went all monochrome as the bishop-sleeved number came with a breezy maxi skirt that bore the aesthetic of ruffles and scalloped detail. She went with the hot or nothing vibe as her skirt came with a side slit.

Another highlight of this look was her accessory game. Simple yet speaks of sultry days in the chicest way. The Angrezi Medium actress had her OOTD in place with white sneakers and brown sunnies. She tied her hair into a low bun and flaunted her face all bare and pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

