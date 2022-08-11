Kareena Kapoor Khan in an ivory kurta suit shows how to brighten up your festive look; Yay or Nay?

Looks like sartorial preparations for the festive season need to be in full swing. Thank goodness for in-between breaks so you can be ready with your list. Also, when you feel a little lost on what to love and steer clear of your celebrities' references can step in to paint an unclouded picture for you. It's a convenience to love and waste no more of your time looking for the best out there for hours together. To simplify it even better for you, we have one look picked out from Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest fashion stories.

Let that glamour splash. Out. Loud. That's truly what a festive spirit should define, don't you think so too? It's Raksha Bandhan today and what does your fashion scene like? We're hoping it's as gorgeous as you imagined it to be. For the next, you'd follow something along the lines of what Bebo donned to the premiere screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. To celebrate the release of her movie along with the crew, Saif Ali Khan and other celebrities, Kareena showed up in an ivory ensemble.

She looked majestic, truly personifying grace as always. The mother-of-two chose an organza silk midi kurta which featured three-quarter sheer sleeves, a V-neckline, and broad and beautifully embroidered floral designs. This comfortably flowy attire was teamed with white palazzo pants that had lace embroidered hems. It also had a dupatta with a ruffled hem and criss-cross embroidered details on it. Her desi look was accessorised with chunky earrings and embroidered juttis. Kareena's hair was styled straight and kept simple so was her makeup. A black round bindi and kohl-rimmed eyes, a diva!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: 6 sharara sets for a glam plus fab day