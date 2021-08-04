Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celeb approved hairstyles you can try this monsoon

The monsoon season has made the weather extremely hot and humid. Although we love to indulge in the intoxicating fragrance of the rain, the lush green fresh trees and the cool breeze, like every other season this season comes with its share of hair problems. The torrential rains are not exactly kind to your hair. The rainy season brings high levels of humidity that causes all that hair damage like hair fall, breakage, frizz and way too many hair-raising issues to deal with. And if you are anything like us, you would want your hair off your neck. Instead of bombarding your hair with heat and hairspray, you can save time and feel comfortable with these celeb-approved hairstyles. Having your hair up in the monsoon is always a good idea.

1. Messy Updo

Janhvi Kapoor

If you have long hair and a bold set of bangs like Janhvi Kapoor, complement your look with a messy bun. Pull your long hair off your shoulders and allow those bangs to beautifully frame your face. This look is super easy to achieve and will also add an alluring aesthetic of playfulness and seductiveness. You can dress it down with a white tee and denim jeans for a casual daytime look, or turn the heat up with statement earrings, red lips and a little black dress.

2. Space Buns

Ananya Panday

You can go super retro by opting for the ‘90s style space buns like Ananya Panday. She has taken the most casual take on the trend by opting for space buns with tendrils. The loose front pieces will frame your face beautifully, helping to make the hairstyle more flattering for round and square shaped faces. The tendrils also make the overall look softer and more feminine. To rock the style, ensure your space buns are not too tight, the messier the better!

3. Messy Ponytail

If you have long, thick hair like Katrina Kaif then a classic messy ponytail is an effortless style for you! It is incredibly versatile since you can wear this hairstyle anywhere, from the gym to a lunch meeting to a dinner date. Ditch the sleek updo and embrace the weather with an undone ponytail that will never go out of style. To nail this style, make sure your hair has some grit and texture to it, spritz in some dry shampoo if your hair is too clean and slippery.

4. Bubble braids

Sara Ali Khan

If you do not have the time or skills to pull off a french braid or milkmaid braid, you can opt for cute bubble braids like Sara Ali Khan. Bubble braids are super easy to style and will keep your hair off your neck during this humid climate. Although it is effortless, it gives an illusion that you have actually made an effort with yourself today. You can pull this hairstyle off with a tank top and joggers or any sort of loungewear.

5. Sleek bun

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A sleek bun like Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stylish and chic way to keep your hair out of your face and look elegant while doing it. For an extra sleek and long-lasting style, first, work a little mouse into the roots of your hair. It is a sophisticated hairstyle that suits every hair type and especially works well for people who have a greasy or oily scalp.

Which monsoon hairstyle is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

