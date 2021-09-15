Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times celebs let their pants do the talking in blinding bright hues

Hollywood to Bollywood, celeb styles is one of the ways to decode trends and understand the fashion preferences of current times. While we saw the rise in love for sequin sarees, tie-dyed outfits at the beginning of the year, the trend gradually trickled across making it a hit in everyone’s wardrobe. Apart from designs, silhouettes and particular fashion elements like sequins and corsets, the styling game also observes a trend swift inspired by celebrities. One such mix and match look is teaming plain bright-hued pants with casual tops. The look highlighting the bottom half of your body is a daring choice that not everyone can slay. If you love this quirky offbeat look, take cues from these divas to ace the art of pairing vibrant pants with cosy tops.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a twist to the sailor girl look by teaming her striped crew neck tee featuring cut off sleeves with orangish-red flared pants. Her bright-hued pants were the show stealer of this casual cool look and it also elevated the style quotient to another level. The diva colour blocked the look with fuchsia pink strappy stilettos and completed her chic style with nude lips, winged bold eyeliner and a dewy face.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani sported a dapper look that was both cosy and stylish for Manish Malhotra’s house party. The Kabir Singh actress’ fashion choices are always fun, different and unique. She teamed her white crop top and blazers with stand out neon green pants that totally upped her look for the night. The party-ready velvet pants’ flared cut, plush material and eye-catching hue was the major reason why we scored her glam avatar a 10 on 10.

Kendall Jenner

The OG fashion queen, Kendall Jenner paired her daytime lingerie top with statement-making paper bag pants and turned heads in her rakish street style look. Dubbed paperbag-waist trousers in bright yellow colour from the Drop One collection added a luxe vibrant spin to her chic look. She painted her look head to toe yellow and rounded off with large hoop earrings, dainty necklace, dark sunnies and a yellow clutch.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel Gigi Hadid amped up her street style game with hot pink pants. Her dapper colour clashing look consisting of black leather top, pink trousers, and blue heels gave us boss lady vibes. Cool pair of tinted glasses and an orange cross-body bag rounded off her glamorous off-duty style.

Janhvi Kapoor

For Roohi promotions, Janhvi Kapoor picked a bright pink high waisted boot cut pants and teamed it with a shimmery silver backless top giving us 70’s disco vibes in her sultry look. Her pink pants contrasted her metallic mesh cowl neck top and the frame-lengthening trousers added an illusion of some extra inches to her height. Glam makeup featuring purple winged eyeliner, nude glossy lips and sleek ponytail completed her stunning avatar.

Whose bright hued pants do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

