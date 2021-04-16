Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times celebs FLOORED us in Manish Malhotra sequin saree

If there is one outfit that the B-town divas are crushing hard on, it is the sequin saree style. Check out how these beauties donned the Manish Malhotra creation in versatile ways!

There is nothing as gorgeous as a saree and nothing as glamorous as sequin work. Ace designer Manish Malhotra blends both in crafting up a magical creation of sequin saree that can make anyone look like a true diva. His signature saree style has a star-studded fan base in Bollywood and the sequin saree is now a big trend to look perfect for any occasion. Cocktail parties, red carpets to Indian weddings, the sequin saree is the choice of glory to outshine others with its flowy nature, the right amount of sheen and all the glittery sparkles making one look like a queen. Here is how the Bollywood beauties found the perfect glam look in Manish Malhotra’s sequin saree.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Like always, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin embellished saree by her dearest designer friend Manish Malhotra like a true diva. She paired her peach saree with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse that featured a deep V neckline and a tie detail at the back. Filled in brows, contoured cheekbones and nude lips complemented her peach sequin saree. Keeping the accessory game on point, Bebo opted for a double-layered Polki necklace to give completion to her steamy hot look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara dazzled in Manish Malhotra’s creation at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party a couple of years ago but her saree is still the talk of the town. Her silver sequin saree had a holographic take with a subtle multi-colour fusion gleam. Tara looked breathtakingly gorgeous in it. The Marjaavaan actress styled it teaming her saree with a flirty grey satin blouse and kept the look minimal yet stunning with a multilayered necklace.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for a regal route to look ethereal in Manish Malhotra’s creation. Her ivory mukaish saree accented with gold badla work is not for any ordinary occasion. But the highlight of her gorgeous look was the blouse which definitely is a conversation starter! Her party-ready blouse featured a halter neck, an open-back design and featured a similar sequin design throughout. Kriti tied her hair back into a bun in the traditional way and opted for gajra bangles and statement earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery and looked picture perfect in all ways.

Kajol

The evergreen beauty was no less than a queen in her dark blue sequin saree. We loved her aesthetic fashion tone in her minimalistic look. The deep blue hue complimented her complexion well and her silver necklace elevated her style stakes. Center parted sleek hairdo and smokey eye makeup just made the look more stunning and Kajol was indeed a vision in her deep blue sequin saree.

Kiara Advani

Looking like a goddess in Manish Malhotra’s golden sequin saree, Kiara got us hypnotised in her scintillating look. Her pre-draped sequin saree had all the required glitter and glamour to make the Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani a hit number. The extra-long pallu added much-needed drama to her onscreen look. Kiara’s heart-stealing look was rounded off with heavy kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips, bronze palette makeup and her centre-parted hair in soft curls.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor slayed an all-black look pairing her black sequin saree with an unembellished blouse and matching it with her Bottega Veneta clutch. Her backless halter-style blouse gave a romantic spin to her black sequin saree, which was elevated with her subtle yet beautiful makeup. With her hair in a casual low bun and dreamy grey smoky eyes and soft pink lips, Karishma looked so very pretty in her desi avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor

First of all, we should take a moment to appreciate Janhvi’s choice of colour. Lavender being an offbeat shade that’s both romantic and refreshing from the usual, Janhvi was a breath of fresh air in her sequin saree. She found aid in a bralette-style blouse in the same hue to look effortlessly chic in her pre-draped saree. Janhvi added oomph to her outstanding look by keeping the accessory department minimal with statement-making chandelier earrings and heavy doses of highlighter and pink glossy lips.

Which diva do you think nailed the Manish Malhotra Sequin saree the best? Do tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Girls, get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor and look your trendy best with these EASY yet chic hairstyles

Share your comment ×