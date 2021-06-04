Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs who proved that satin dresses never go out of style

Bring a relaxed elegance to your all-season fashion with the fluidity and shine that satin dresses provide.

The fashion world has been on the run constantly. It keeps changing rapidly from one trend to another and sometimes it may get hard to keep up. Alongside the rapidly changing trends, there are certain trends that are classic and timeless, that never go out of style. Satin dresses belong to one of those trends. The lustre and elegance that a satin dress exudes, can simply never be compared. It is shiny, drapes beautifully, is much more durable compared to other fabrics, and is wrinkle-resistant. Satin dresses symbolise royalty and glam, and hence stylists still count on them. Our Bollywood leading ladies have managed to rock the satin dress look several times and here, we have a list of our favourite ones.

Janhvi Kapoor

Leave it upto Janhvi Kapoor to find the perfect balance between comfort and style each time. She was spotted in a cobalt blue satin dress by Atelier ExC. The dress featured an asymmetrical silhouette, a one-shoulder top and a thigh-high slit with ruffled edges. The one-sided hemline draped beautifully and flaunted Janhvi’s toned body. She teamed the ensemble with chunky gold rings, golden hoops and pale pink tie-up sandals with feathered details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to make us drool over her on-duty and off-duty looks. The actress looked stunning in a metallic-toned teal satin dress by Monisha Jaising. The ruched dress bore a thigh-high slit and a cowl neckline, adding a rather flattering look. Bebo ditched the extra this time and simply paired the outfit with pointed-toe nude pumps and no accessories.

Ananya Panday

Ananya always inspired young girls to love themselves a little more by dressing in the most glamorous outfits. The millennial actress was spotted in a sultry off-shoulder ivory dress by Nasty Gal. The satin number featured a sweetheart neckline with dropped sleeves. Ananya went fuss-free as she skipped on accessories and pulled the look together with her brown smoky eyes and nude lips.

Katrina looked like a floating angel as always as she was seen posing in a white satin gown. It bore a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit that made the style queen look absolutely drop dead gorgeous. She completed her attire with transparent strap pumps. Ms Kaif accessorised the already flawless outfit with just simple dainty danglers. Her black kohl and liner with orange eyeshadow and a nude lipstick, further accentuated the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan time and again proves that she is indeed a Pataudi princess with her experimental yet glamorous looks. She was donned in a sachet pink satin gown by Monisha Jaising. The tube gown featured bow cutouts on the bodice, a thigh-high slit and a flattering neckline. The actress completed the resplendent look with rings and matching pink heels.

Which Bollywood actress looked the best in satin? Let us know in the comments below.

