Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 5 Stars who looked bold & beautiful in a black gown

A black gown is something that is always trending no matter what season or year it is. When you don a black gown, you do not need to do much because a black gown itself can do so much! A sultry black gown can add a certain variant of charisma and confidence into your demeanor which is incomparable to any other trending fashion item. It speaks for itself, and enhances the confidence of the wearer irrespective of their body shape and body type. You can literally accessorise it with any accessory you want, or you can skip the accessories altogether and let the gown do all the talking. Either way, you are bound to make heads turn when you enter a room. Here, we have our favourite Bollywood leading ladies looking glamorous than ever before in bold black gowns.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Everytime Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out, she makes a style statement. She was seen dressed in a sultry black gown from Theia Couture. The plain gown featured a plunging neckline and a short trail. It fit Bebo like a glove and accentuated her curves in just the right amount! Bebo let the gown do all the talking as she skipped the accessories and simply wore stacks of rings. She rounded off the look with Louboutin heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked like royalty personified as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black gown. The gorgeous Victorian slip dress was from Antithesis, a sustainable, high fashion brand. She paired the satin number with black opera gloves and rhinestone stacked cuff bracelets which exuded major english queen vibes. The Roohi actress completed the look with black point pumps with rhinestone embellishments from Christian Louboutin.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor raised the temperature and set our Instagram feeds on fire as she posed in a strapless black gown by Gaby Charbachy. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline and ruched details that ended at the waist while the thigh-high slit ensured added a much-needed sultry effect to the number. The Bell Bottom actress ditched the accessories and teamed the gown with embellished heels.

Deepika Padukone definitely knows how to set herself apart from a crowd. The actress made a stunning statement on the red carpet for Femina Beauty Awards in a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture. The gorgeous strapless gown bore a deep V-neckline and body-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves. What set the gown apart were the textured puffy tulle sleeves that exuded drama. She amplified the look with layered diamond necklace and long dangle earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria also managed to make quite an impression as she stepped out in a black gown by Marmar Halim. The classic old-Hollywood design featured a strapless neckline, a sculpting waistline and it further cascaded in a black flare. The gown also bore a thigh-high slit giving Tara a chance to flaunt her toned leg. The actress accessorised the gown with pearl drop earrings and completed the look with black diamond encrusted heels by Christian Louboutin.

Which actress looked the best in a black gown according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

