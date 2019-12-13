Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Looks form yesterday you just CANNOT miss

Check out all the celebrity looks from yesterday to stay cued in on who wore what!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Picchika

Bebo donned a white organza saree with floral work on it in pastel from Picchika. The highlight of her look was the "Bebo" which was printed on the saree. We love how the saree is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out in its own quirky right put together extremely effortlessly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Peter Do

With a new take on the classic silhouette, Bebo picked out a pantsuit by Peter Do which featured padded shoulders and side slits while showing off its back with a deep cut out. Styling it with a pair of matching pants, and boxy heels, we aren't too sure about this look and thought it didn't flatter her as much.

Janhvi Kapoor in Fleur du Mal

In a bright blazer dress by Fleur du Mal, the actress ensured all eyes were on her. The mini dress came with a classic blazer-like silhouette, padded shoulders and a belt that cinched her waist and the dress also showed off her toned legs. The look is one we loved!

Kiara Advani in Atsu

Making a statement in a neon jumpsuit by Atsu, Kiara's attire featured a strapless neckline that was covered up with an asymmetric full sleeves panel on the side. This panel was then tied up around the waist that gave definition to her look. The neon wonder then transcended into flared pants that casually brushed the floors.

Kiara Advani in Esse Clothing

The actress picked out a denim jumpsuit for the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz. It featured a large cut out at her waist and hugged her body, showing off her curves. The pants were flared from knee-down, shaping the outfit well. A thick brown cloth belt completed her look.

Sonam K Ahuja in Bhaane

The actress made for a colourful sight in Bhaane. She picked out a yellow pleated skirt that ended just below her knees. Topping it off with a funky colourful blazer, the actress looked pretty but we aren't too sure of the combination of colours on her.

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed actress from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

