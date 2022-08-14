Kareena Kapoor Khan in jeans and Saint Laurent shirt shows how to keep up with denim in style; Yay or Nay?

It would be an understatement to say Kareena Kapoor Khan is a denim-on-denim romantic at heart! She's back at it and it's a full mood. No volumes of chic variations can bring about an alternative to denim is the bottom line of Bebo's lunch look. The mother-of-two knows how not to be a try-hard-statement-maker as you can see here. It's so effortlessly and chic-ly aced, put your style mood boards down which have nothing to do with denim.

Sundays are for a chill lunchtime with family and for some with friends too. Cool denim, we meet again, thank you, fashion girl! Spotted in Mumbai this afternoon with her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, the dashing trio showed how to bring a simple kind of fun with their outfits, some colour, and lots to love all in casuals. Kareena keeps denim shirts and pants the closest to her as we've seen her rock these often and these deserve praises for certain.

Seen again in all things cool is the mother-of-two in a Yves Saint Laurent blue button-down denim shirt which featured a collar, full sleeves, a pocket, and another patch pocket coloured in a brighter shade of blue. It also bore running typography in black which was placed within a square printed detail at the side. She kept the frayed hem number as is, fully untucked, and teamed the same with denim pants which looked comfy to the core.

Looks like Kareena went strong with the denim frenzy as her toes too slipped into a pair of denim stilettos. Her hands were given a gold treatment with bangles and a watch stacked well and she also included a black crossbody bag and sunnies in her look. Kareena rocked a classic pulled-back hairdo with a bun to seal it off and a brown lipstick sat like a charm on her pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

