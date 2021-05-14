Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: 5 Sleeve trends that are raging in 2021

Exaggerated sleeves are so in trend right now and our Bollywood queens are slaying in them.

Even though we have not been able to dress up and go out of our houses in a while, fashion trends have continued to flourish and rage. From co-ord sets to monochrome looks to soft dressing, a lot of fashion trends have made their way into this year. Another fashion trend that is storming right now is exaggerated sleeves. Our Bollywood leading ladies have been spotted looking like a dream come true in different types of exaggerated sleeves. This style is very versatile for women who have skinny as well as plump arms as the sleeve has the ability to work as adding more volume and also take away from the curves and give you a tall look. Here, we have some of our favorite sleeve trends that you would want to follow this year.

Cape Sleeves

Seems like Katrina Kaif always dresses to impress. Her minimalistic and fuss-free style always puts us in complete awe of her. The beautiful actress sizzled in a blush pink one-shoulder Alex Perry dress. The dress featured a one-sided accordion-pleated cape sleeve that added sophistication and royalty to the look. Katrina kept it simple by accessorising the dress with small silver hoops and a diamond ring.

Bell Sleeves

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has managed to be a fashion inspiration for young girls in the early 2000’s and now for young mommies. The Ki and Ka actress managed to make heads turn yet again as she was adorned in a sparkly silver dress that bore a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and floaty loose bell sleeves. Bebo pulled off the look with utmost grace and teamed it with matching strappy heels.

Puff Sleeves

The new mommie in town, Anushka Sharma has definitely managed to make us drool over her ultra-glam looks that only she could have pulled off. The Band Baaja Baraat actress looked like a Goddess in an uber glamorous and edgy puffed sleeve dress that was all about the drama and exaggeration. She raised the style bar and stole all the attention with this metallic mini sheath dress with bold puff sleeves. Anushka added another rich element to the dress by pairing it with bracelets and a classy watch.

Ruffled Virago Sleeves

Jacqueline Fernandez

The bubbly and always chirpy, Jacqueline Fernandez has always managed to give us major fashion and body goals. The actress looked like she came right out of a fairytale in this pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The soft pink lehenga was decked with floral motifs and featured a ruffled virago sleeved blouse. The sleeves were definitely the highlight of this outfit as it added a certain uniqueness to it. She teamed the ensemble with diamond earrings and a ring.

Balloon Sleeves

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari usually likes to keep her outfits cute and classy. The Padmaavat actress looked like an eye candy as she was dressed in a little red dress designed by Aniket Satam under his brand Pink Porcupines. The adorable peek-a-boo dress bore a plunging V-neckline, a front knot and long balloon sleeves. Aditi paired her outfit with matching red heels and only a delicate necklace to go with.

Which sleeve trend is your favourite and which actress carried it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

