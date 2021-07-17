Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: Add these 6 types of tops that are raging this year

Add these trendy tops to your wardrobe right away!

Tops are the most basic part of every wardrobe. Even with the ongoing pandemic, 2020 and 2021 has been all about the emerging fashion trends. Our celebs and influencers are seen looking ravishing in top trends that are causing quite a storm. No matter what your body type is or what clothing makes you the most comfortable, tops are going to be a constant and something that literally everyone owns. Some of us are not comfortable wearing dresses and gowns so how can we look stylish and make a strong statement with our tops? To help you out, we have shortlisted 6 types of tops that are so in trend right now and are here to stay for the longest time. So add them into your wardrobe and stay in your comfort zone while also making a statement.

Bodysuits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bodysuit is a one-piece, form-fitting garment that covers the torso and the crotch. You can style it with any kind of bottoms literally! If you are looking for comfort, style, and convenience in one piece of clothing, a bodysuit may be perfect for you! They are universally flattering and layer easily, making them perfect for any weather. The gorgeous Bebo is seen donning a monotone outfit featuring a one-shoulder yellow bodysuit and yellow pants. She has completed the look with some retro sunnies.

Cami Top

Cami top is a fancy camisole with spaghetti straps which, unlike a camisole, is worn as a top rather than an underslip. Cami tops are an incredibly versatile piece of clothing to have in your closet. They can be worn alone, used for layering, or to add an accent of colour or texture to an outfit. Katrina looks resplendent as ever in a blue cami top that she has effortlessly paired with denim shorts.

Corset Top

Corset tops, or should we say pseudo corset, fit tightly below the bust, around the waist, giving your figure a flattering shape. Someone has said it right, trends do repeat themselves. Corset tops have turned into one of this year’s most wearable, and most viral fashion trends. Throw on a corset over your favourite white button-down if you feel like leaving less to the imagination. Disha is seen posing in a white corset that hugs her figure perfectly teamed with blue denims and boots.

Off-Shoulder Top

Ananya Panday

An off-shoulder top has a neckline that starts at the shoulders leaving all of your neck and shoulders completely bare. These tops are often the statement piece of an outfit. Since they are so versatile, you can wear them with anything! Our millennial girl, Ananya Panday has paired a classic black off-shoulder top with a sequined midi skirt and some strappy heels.

Tank Top

Tank top is a close-fitting sleeveless top and is often made of ribbed cotton. This top consists of a low hanging neckline and comes in shoulder straps of varying widths. Besides being a good undershirt for extra coverage, tank tops can be a very versatile piece of clothing that can be styled in a ton of ways. Whether you are going for a more dressed up or a casual look, tank tops can bring your outfit together. Deepika is seen dressed in a white tank top paired with printed denims and sneakers.

Wrap Top

Sanjana Sanghi

Just like a wrap dress only shorter, a wrap top is a type of tie-up top. Its elegance lies in a way it wraps across your body to create a feminine silhouette. You can tie the wrap top in a different way and style it with a skirt for a fun and unique look or you can pair the wrap top with leather pants and heels for a sleek vibe. Sanjana Sanghi has chosen the monotone path as she is seen styling her sage green wrap top with matching pants.

Which type of top is your most essential? Let us know in the comments below.

