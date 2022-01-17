Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 6 celebs who proved sweatshirt season looks better with pink

With winter doing its cool thing, there will be no shortage of outfits that speak of warmth and comfort. Whether you wish to make a solid style statement or simply live in your element, sweatshirts have been there and done that for you. It's got a knack to put us on a thirst trap this cold season. As we continue to do life, especially in times of WFH, sweatshirts are a great way to keep you cosied and chiced up.

But, first, let's get to the colour that's often seen as mainstream but how does it make you say 'love-it' every time you look at it? That's the power of pink and how could we be surprised? Let's take a look at how your favourite B-town divas styled their pink sweatshirts and proved a casual style can be perfectly stylish if done right.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Gucci girl got her street style game to rock all-out with a hot pink sweatshirt that bore a logo and slogan printed in triple shades. She combined this vivid outfit with black leggings, flip flops, and Prada sunnies. Want to trade in your pants for shorts? Go ahead, live in your comfort zone.

Alia Bhatt

Like the hue carnation pink wasn't sufficient to leave us drooling, the double hearts placed on Zoe Karssen's full-sleeved sweatshirt is just too cute. It absolutely had us at 'Le Happy'. The RRR actress partnered this outfit with mini blue denim shorts that entailed a frayed hem. We love her red sports shoes, do you, as well?

Katrina Kaif

When you love fashion so much, you might as well have fun styling yourself up. The 38-year-old returned to Mumbai today dressed in a cool Gucci avatar. Love the quirk that her Rs. 75,524 sweatshirts showcased. While the hoodie looked cool, the prints of a cat and banana were just too adorable. She teamed this with black latex leggings and Reebok shoes.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

We're absolutely sold at the idea that it's a coordinated set. Saves us pant-hunting time, making it easy for us to style this one. The 36-year-old opted for a Ralph and Russo sweatsuit that came with a cropped sweatshirt and jogger pants. She wrapped up this athleisure fit with blue and pink strappy stilettos.

Disha Patani

A fan of Adidas outfits, the Malang actress was spotted in a cool sweatshirt that bore a typographic detail in white and black. It may be winter, but the 29-year-old will show you how to keep it hot all year round. This comes to her as a natural and we adore it. She sealed her look with mini white shorts that had a frayed hem and sneakers.

Malaika Arora

Anything donned by Mala has the secret key to draw us to it. A gravitational pull, we don't understand. But, girl, this diva makes it worth it to replicate her style. She went for a relaxed look to walk Casper as she chose white flared pants and a pink hooded sweatshirt. She nailed her OOTD with white slip-ons.

Which diva's sweatshirt looks the best ? Let us know in the comments below.

