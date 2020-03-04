Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: ALL the desi looks you can recreate for your graduation & farewell party

Every girl wants to look her best when she graduates and here are all the ways you can go down the desi route for the big day. Check it out

College and school graduation parties are one of the most important events in every student’s life. From meeting your professors for the last time to clicking thousands of pictures with friends who have turned family. These little things matter when you look back at your academic days which is why it becomes very important to ook your best on days like these.

Most Indian schools have a desi dress code which means each of us to get a chance to go all out with our ensembles. Now, who better to take inspiration than our gorgeous Bollywood diva?

Now, going desi can go one of two ways, you can either glam up like it is a wedding (which it is not!) or you can take style cues from these divas to look your best in ethnic attires. Check it out

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who let her colourful saree do all the talking to ensure all eyes are on her. You can too raid your mom’s closet for a saree similar to hers and style it with a trendy blouse. Since you’ll be wearing a saree for the first time, ensure to put your hair back in a low bun so you are comfortable enough through the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who chose for an organza number by Picchika. While the saree is a simple one, a trendy bouse can easily turn it around. Make sure to invest in such pieces which can easily be worn and used later.

They say floral never goes out of trend and this is the exact style cue we are taking from Katrina’s lehenga. While the silhouette looks grand, the fabric and simple details tones it all down. Make sure to pair your printed skirts with a solid blouse to balance out the look. This attire is great as the classic blouse will never go off trend and you will still be looking the best when you look back at the pictures years later.

Jonas

Next on our list is Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving us style cues on how to rock the simplest of sarees. The diva opted for a flowy polka dot drape and styled it with a full-sleeves blouse. You can elevate it a notch higher by opting for a red lip!

If sarees aren’t your cup of tea, opt for colours like white for your shararas or lehengas. It is a great way to stand out while also keeping it elegant and classic. The tip here is to skip the bling for plush or hand-made fabrics.

Kiara Advani

If you are someone who is always on top of her trend game, the sequinned saree is just for you. Now, you can take cues from Kiara Advani who opted for a sequinned drape but switched things up with the tie-dye details.

Janhvi Kapoor

Lastly, this desi inspiration is for all those who turn indecisive when it comes to picking out the right outfit. The easy hack here is to pick for a simple, plain one like Janhvi’s and style it with an embellished or embroidered blouse. It works wonders while also not making you look OTT.

Whose desi look would you like to steal? Let us know in the comments section below.

