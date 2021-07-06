Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 6 Types of skirts every girl must have in her wardrobe

Skirts are definitely a wardrobe essential and a major fashion trend this year. So add these must-haves to your wardrobe before it's too late!

This year has been all about the raging bottoms! From wide leg pants to joggers to denim shorts, it has been all about the bottoms you wear. Skirts have also been a major trend this year and are definitely a wardrobe essential. A lot of women do not have skirts at all in their wardrobe. They may think that it is easier to just keep a few classic dresses on hand. However, skirts are extremely versatile because they can be switched up and worn with a variety of different tops. If you are looking to add some skirts to your wardrobe, these skirts are definitely where you should start! These all-rounder skirts can be styled in a number of ways and our B-town divas are here to give you some useful tips.

The Solid Denim

I guess we all have worn denim skirts while growing up. The beauty of denim skirts is that they are still in vogue and they are the easiest to style with basic T-shirts and sneakers, just like how we would style them back in the day. Shraddha Kapoor added her own uniqueness to it by opting for a thigh-baring denim skirt that had rups and a front V-slit that she tucked in an indigo cotton shirt, that was peeking out at the hem. The asymmetry of the length added a visual appeal to the whole look. She further styled the monochrome look with ankle-strap heels.

The Smart Pleats

Ahuja

This style is distinguished by vertical pleats running along the length of the skirt giving it an easy-to-wear textured look. From metallic shades to bold prints, these babies are everywhere! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked head-turning as she chose a yellow midi pleated skirt paired with an oversized printed blazer. The white blazer featured brush stroke print in the shades of red, yellow and green that added an informalness to the jacket. She completed the look with ivory square-toed heels, a gold multi-layered chain, stack of rings, and chunky earrings.

The Sleek Pencil Skirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Straight fit which is snug at the hips and tight at the knees, we totally dig this sultry style and are glad to see them go beyond office meetings. Bebo opted for a neon combination that featured a one-shoulder ice blue bodysuit paired with a body-hugging neon green pencil skirt. The skirt was accentuated with shimmery sequin details. She styled the look with statement drop earrings, rings and barely-there strapped pumps.

The Feminine Wrap-Around Skirt

Ananya Panday

A simple piece of fabric which you can wrap around to make a straight skirt, how much easier and chicer can this get! Ananya was all smiles as she was seen dressed in a cropped graphic white tee which she knotted on one side and teamed it with a high-waisted heart printed wrap around midi skirt with ruffles on the hemline. Ananya added an extra dash of glam to the look by styling it with nude gladiator heels.

The Princess Tulle

Tara Sutaria

It is not easy to pull off the ballerina look outside of a performance of Swan lake, but with a tulle skirt you can get the same femininity in your wardrobe without resorting to a full-on tutu. Tara effortlessly styled a neon tulle skirt with a white tee that she wore underneath a black corset top. She kept the look super minimal and ditched the accessories. The actress added another pop of colour to the already vibrant outfit by opting for pink pumps.

The Faux Leather Kind

Leather skirts are undoubtedly the most stylish pieces that one may own. Mini leather skirts can be worn for a daytime lunch date or a work event and even for a night out with friends. It is surely to make a strong style statement. Katrina Kaif’s fashion game is one to look upto. The actress made a chic statement as she opted for a solid-hued yellow leather skirt, which she paired with a polka dot shirt that was tied up in the front. The Zero actress accessorised the versatile ensemble with a pair of hoops and a dainty neckpiece.

Which type of skirt is your all-time favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Disha Patani made us fall in love with her breezy brunch looks

Share your comment ×