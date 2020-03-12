Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma: ULTIMATE lazy girl's guide to rock summer events in style

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/kareena_kapoor_khan_to_katrina_kaif_anushka_sharma_ultimate_lazy_girls_guide_to_rock_summer_events_in_style.jpg?itok=DdSFod1L

The summer season is right around the corner and here are all the ways to rock it in style even when you are lazy to play dress up. Check it out.

The summer season is just around the corner which means it is time to dig into the depth on our wardrobe and bring out all the summer dresses and hot shorts to beat the heat. Now, let’s be real, being the kind of people that we are and the rising temperatures outside, it becomes very difficult to step out of the house with a face full of makeup and an OTT summer outfit. So, keeping in mind the kind of lethargy that the heat brings along, we have jotted down a few tips and tricks to survive summer in style but in the ‘lazy’ way.

Here are a few celeb-approved lazy ways to rock all the summer events in style.

Date Night

Starting with one of the most dressy events of the summer, dates are the perfect place to show off your summer tan in the prettiest of ensembles. Now, things start to go downhill when laziness strikes, so the best way to rock a date attire is to opt for pretty dresses that will do the job for you. Statement or solid coloured dresses will do the job for you which in turn will require minimum efforts from your end. Just leave your natural hair open with a little dab of blush and lipstick and you’d be good to go.

Beach/Pool Day

We all love the waters and summer is the perfect time for you to soak under the sun. now, this can end up from a chilled hang out with friends to a whole drunken afternoon with mimosas and suntan. So, keep your look simple and opt for breezy numbers. A pair of flared pants and a tie-up shirt is easy to do the drill.

Movie Date with Friends

Summer dresses are made for events like these and that is exactly what you can pick up when you are feeling extremely lazy but in a serious mood of some entertainment. Just grab a breezy dress and styled it with a jacket and pair of shoes. This is a full proof attire to keep the look simple but effortless.

Brunch

No summer is complete without a good Sunday brunch. While staying curled up in a bed sounds like a great idea, you can rather step out and make most of your summer. So, for those lazy brunch days, keep your look simple and breezy with relaxed silhouettes. Opt for a pair of jeans but make it heat appropriate by choosing for a baggy one like Karisma’s. If jeans are not your cup of tea, Parineeti’s breezy pantsuit and sneaker combo are perfect for all lazy girls out there.

The ‘do I have to go out’ outfit

Now, no matter how much we try to get out of going to places, there are days when it becomes impossible to skip on them. So, whether it is just a casual hangout with friends or visiting the salon, just opt for your favourite pair of shorts or jeans and a t-shirt to do the drill. If you are going to someplace fancy, glam that pair up with contrasting heels just like Sara’s.

TIP: For days when you think your attire isn’t speaking volumes, opt for solid colours and it will definitely make a statement without you even trying.

Whose outfit would you like to steal this summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

