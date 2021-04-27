Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: Celebs who rocked the dopamine dressing

Dopamine dressing is all about dressing up in bright and vivid colours that will raise the dopamine level in your brain and release happy hormones.

Dopamine is basically one of the happy hormones made in the brain. When you have high levels of dopamine going back and forth between the neurons, you feel like you are on the top of the world! But what exactly is dopamine dressing? Simply put, the sensory input like colour, shape, texture of clothes help boost dopamine, and can make you feel good. Therefore, dressing up in bright and popping colour can exude an optimistic aura that can in turn make you feel positive and energised. Keeping in mind the current scenario that we are all going through, dressing up in happy colours can be a good and easy way to make yourself feel happy and optimistic. Here, we have our favourite celebs dressed in bright colours, releasing dopamine hormones in all our minds!

Red

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is literally no shade that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot pull off but bright shades definitely bring out the best in her! The actress was spotted looking like a Goddess in a red strapless outfit featuring a red bustier and a matching skirt from the label Amur. It was cinched at the waist with flare details and featured a thigh-high slit. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress further amplified the look with a dainty neck piece and black nail paint.

Pink

Ananya Panday

Our Gen Z Barbie girl, Ananya Panday always looks like a dream in a mini dress. Ms Panday sported a bubblegum latex dress that definitely made her stand out in a crowd. The number featured a scooped neckline and the body-hugging shiny dress made for a great choice for anyone who loves pink. The flattering fit of the dress accentuated Ananya's curve and the high hemline displayed her toned legs. She let the dress take up the centre stage by pairing it with nude tie-up heels and silver hoop earrings.

Orange

Nora Fatehi

Orange has proven to be the new black this season and our dancing diva, Nora Fatehi is proving just that! She raised the style quotient as she stepped out wearing a fitted orange bodycon dress. The dress featured a mid-length fit and a single shoulder long sleeve detail with an oversized bow on the top. She added a contrasting touch to the outfit by teaming it with blue earrings and white pumps.

Yellow

Katrina always manages to have us all in awe of her fashion choices. Since yellow is already a colour of radiant positivity and brightness, Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine as she opted for a bright yellow off-shoulder body con dress. Like always, the Phone Bhoot actress kept her overall look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all the talking by simply pairing the outfit with metallic heels and simple statement earrings.

Green

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel green outfit brought in a sense of tranquility and serenity to our minds. The Roohi actress looked impeccable as she opted to don a beautiful lime green ensemble. Janhvi’s co-ord outfit featured a spaghetti scarf top adorned in intricate floral prints in pastel colours. It had an open back with a tie detail and an asymmetric hemline. The bubbly actress maintained the soothing summer vibe of the outfit by pairing it with green cropped wide-legged pants.

So which colour releases dopamine hormones in your mind? Let us know in the comments section below.

