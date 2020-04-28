Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone: Most DARING dresses of all time worn by B town stars

When it comes to fashion, our Bollywood divas do not mind a bit of experimentation even when it comes to stepping out of their comfort zones. Check it out

Fashion has always been an important part when in the lives of Bollywood divas and there’s no debate there. They have always managed to look their best no matter what the event or place. We often see them experimenting with their looks and love the way they always manage to bring something new to the table. While doing so, they often step out of their comfort zones to give us extra bold, extra daring looks. So, we took a look back at some of our favourites and here they are:

First up on our list is Deepika Padukone who made a daring choice at the MET Gala but also kept the elegance quotient alive in this white number by Tommy Hilfiger.

Right around that time, she wore a gold plunging number which was no less of a daring and bold choice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the show with the body number with plunging neckline by Naeem Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young entrant to Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to make her way on to this list with this metallic gold number.

PeeCee definitely has a thing for plunging necklines and thigh-high slits and she often serves some major daring numbers.

We last saw her in this plunging white number that she paired with an oversized blazer and pants.

Malaika knows all the right ways to pull off a daring number and this look has been our absolute favourite!

Very similar to Malaika’s piece was this gorgeous white number that Anushka pulled off. It was a daring number considering the sheer fabric and silhouette of the dress.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkviillafashion

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif proves to be the ULTIMATE style icon and these glamourous looks are enough proof of it

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×