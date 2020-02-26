Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: ALL the daring thigh high slit dresses that stole the show

Daring thigh-high slit dresses seem to be every diva’s go-to at the red carpet and here are all the celebrities who rocked it in style. Check it out

Fashion trends have been the latest obsession of Bollywood divas and there’s absolutely no denying that! From neons to athleisure and fancy shoes, the divas have been making sure to always be on top of the game with their trendy attires. Thigh-high slits seem to be the latest obsession and the daring trend clearly seems to suit the divas well and here we have enough proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First up on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who definitely managed to turn heads in a gorgeous yellow number. The actress styled the thigh-high slit gown with a rope braid and a gold belt. We turned absolute fans!

This look by Katrina is one o four favourites. The actress opted for a white gown by Alex Perry that featured a plunging neckline, bishop sleeves and a thigh-high slit. While the dress was simple and fresh, she glammed up for the night with bold maroon eyeshadow, smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and a neutral lip.

Janhvi Kapoor

Next on the list is Janhvi Kapoor who made quite a statement in a neon green gown. While the colour of the gown was enough to grab eyeballs, it was the daring thigh-high slit that absolutely stole the show.

Kiara Advani

Moving on we have Kiara Advani who managed to leave the world gasping in a gorgeous gold number. The gold wonder showed enough of her skin through the plunging neckline. Not just that, what stole the show was the high slit that ensured all eyes were on her.

Deepika Padukone is next on our list who rocked the high slit at the MTV Music Awards back when she was promoting her Hollywood movie, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. For the red carpet, the diva left a little to the imagination as she stepped out in an embellished bustier that was paired with a long green skirt with a head-turning thigh-high slit.

Sara Ali Khan

Next on the list is Sara Ali Khan who rocked a pink number on the red carpet. While the strapless wonder was very pageant-y what stole the show was the thigh-high slit that showed enough of her long toned legs.

Ananya Panday

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who made a statement in a body-hugging mustard number. While the dress was enough to steal the show, the thigh-high slit definitely made quite a lot of heads turn.

Who according to you rocked the thigh-high slit the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

