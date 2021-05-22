Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani: Saree trends to follow in 2021

Nothing screams elegance more than an exquisite saree draped in charisma and charm.

Even amidst the ongoing pandemic, the wedding season has not taken a step back in India and no matter how small the crowd is, your outfit does matter! Although lehengas are much in the rage right now, wearing a saree in your own modern way can really make an unforgettable impact. As a bridesmaid, your first duty is to ensure that you do not steal the limelight away from the bride, but at the same time you also need to look stylish. A saree is the perfect bridesmaid outfit that will set you apart from the bride and also make heads turn in your direction! So take tips from our very fashionable B-town divas on the current trending sarees and how to look gracious in each.

Sheer Sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The sizzling mommy in town, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always left us spellbound with her on-screen and off-screen looks. She certainly means it when she says ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ as she was spotted in a custom hand-painted organza powder blue ‘Bebo’ saree by Picchika. The actress paired the saree with a matching bustier and statement earrings. This breezy saree makes the perfect choice for any daytime rituals or a bridesmaids brunch.

Ruffle Sarees

Deepika always manages to astonish us with her bold and quirky choices. The actress added a tinge of funk into her ethnic look as she chose a bright yellow ruffled saree by Sabyasachi that was teamed with a pussy bow blouse in the same hue featuring billowy sleeves. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised the outfit with shoulder dusters that added a much-needed finishing touch to the plain saree.

Traditional Sarees

Shraddha Kapoor has maintained her girl-next-door-image and she always dresses up like the kind of girl you would want to take home to meet your mom. She looked like a perfect desi girl as she opted for a classic route in a bright purple banarasi silk saree paired with an emerald green blouse. The Ok Jaanu actress teamed the ensemble with a stunning gold choker and jhumkas. The traditional gajra and dark hued eyes only made the look more traditional!

Satin Silk Sarees

Janhvi Kapoor

Can anyone ever go wrong with yellow? I don’t think so. Janhvi Kapoor managed to set the internet on fire with her alluring ethnic look. Adorned in a vibrant yellow satin silk saree by Manish Malhotra, the actress looked like a happy ray of sunshine. The saree featured intricate zari work on the border and the blouse was decked in more intricate thread work, featuring elbow-length sleeves, a plunging back and scooped neckline. She accessoried the number with simple gold pearl drop earrings.

Sequinned Saree

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked like the perfect modern bridesmaid as she looked exceptionally stunning in a gorgeous sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. The pastel saree was loosely draped over a strappy blouse that added a dash of sultriness to the look. The one-shoulder blouse featured criss-cross detailing in the back and was enough to make heads turn. The Indoo Ki Jawani actress accessorised the look with round diamond studded earrings, diamond bangles and a statement ring.

Belted Sarees

Katrina managed to put us in complete awe with her breezy floral prints yet again! Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, the diva looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that completed the entire look seamlessly. As established earlier, the Namastey London actress is not one to opt for OTT styles. Keeping her patent style in mind, she paired the glorious saree with just a pair of delicate shoulder-grazing earrings.

Which saree trend are you going to follow this wedding season? Let us know in the comments below.

