Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: THESE stunning looks from yesterday will leave you mesmerised

It would be a crime to overlook all the stunning looks that went down yesterday. From pristine whites to graphic tees, Bollywood diva’s know how to ace a good look. Check it out!

Since we were peanut sized girls, flipping the glossy pages of fashion magazines to get a good glimpse of our Bollywood divas have got on their fashion radar has been our favourite pastime. From flawless sartorial choices to trendy makeup, they can’t help but one up their fashion game. And yesterday was no different. From stunning saree looks to sheer white dresses, it was a field day for fashion. As we already mentioned it would be a crime to overlook these divas from yesterday. So let’s take a quick stroll through all the looks that went down yesterday and get ample inspiration.

For an event yesterday, Katrina Kaif looked flawless in a white ankle length dress. The sheer, off shoulder dress featured added bust reinforcements and button detailing on the upper portion. Drenched in frills, the dress was adorned at the neckline, waist and hemline. The dress cascaded in a sleek, straight silhouette under her waist. The Bharat star topped off her look with a pair of white open-toe heels and golden hoops. Her rosy glam was an absolute winner and without much baubles she highlighted her eyes with ample mascara and kohl. Letting down her soft waves effortlessly, Katrina was good to go.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Known for her impeccable airport looks that perfectly combine glamour and comfort, Kareena Kapoor Khan served us yet again yesterday. She opted for a blazing blue stand collar dress. The floor length dress had a roomy silhouette and full sleeves. She layered her dress with a long blue washed out denim jacket. Topping off her look with golden embellished kolhapuris and black shades. For her glam look, she kept her skin bare and pulled her hair back in a tight bun.

Sara Ali Khan

The diva served us with some stunning and witty promotional looks as she stepped out for her latest feature Love Aaj Kal. From unicorn inspired makeup to pigtails, she has done it all. Yesterday Sara opted for quite a subdued casual look. She paired her ripped denim with a white and red crew neck tee. The t-shirt had a graphic chest print and was detailed with red fabric. She topped off her look with a pair of open-toe stilettos. Sara Ali Khan kept her glam minimal and her hair tousled.

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood is still at the top of her fashion and beauty game. The diva yesterday opted for a printed saree by Varun Bahl Couture. The off white saree featured vibrant paisley and floral prints all over it along with a slim blush pink border. She paired her saree with a powder blue cap sleeve blouse. Madhuri Dixit outdid herself with her glam look this time. As always she opted for a thin layer of makeup, keeping her skin clean, wore a pink lip colour, filled in her brows and dusted light pink blush on her cheekbones. She pulled back her locks in a messy ponytail. The Kalank star also opted for a pair of blue and green gemstone encrusted earrings.

Kiara Advani

At the airport yesterday, the Kabir Singh star kept it causal in a head-to-toe yellow ensemble. She slipped on a yellow straight fit salwar and paired it with a floral printed kameez. The kameez featured a crew neck and easy breezy bell sleeves. She topped off the look with her favourite arm candy, a black and white Christian Dior bag and a pair of yellow and orange tinted reflectors.

Which look from the day gone by is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

