Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her off duty look chic with an animal printed top and Chanel's bag: Yay or Nay?

In a world where green and red is seen as the current favourite, some break the colour code and do their cool thing to make a statement. Whether or not one wishes to go by seasonal trends, some just stick to what they call a favourite. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, we guess it's the animal print that has her attention. A print that's been doing some great rounds perpetually in the life of fashionable celebs and Bebo knows what a wow look is all about.

In our books, animal print never loses its striking power and is worth waxing poetic about. Too perfect to look at, it's just everywhere through accessories and outfits. We guess we'd all give it the fame it deserves just like the 41-year-old pulled off the same top again. The first time she wore it was in August for her pregnancy book launch where she had a candid Instagram Live session with Karan Johar. The H&M's body-fitting top featured a turtleneck and had full sleeves. The Good Newwz star looked truly belle last night as she was spotted with her girl gang dressed in the same top.

Kareena's off-duty style never fails to please us. She sure has got everything right about fashion which includes when to bring the heat to the party. This top also entailed an open back, the top stuck well to her back and it looked supremely chic.

To finish off her look, she threw a pair of black wide-legged jeans and white heeled sneakers. But, the winning accessory for us was the black Chanel sling bag quilted so exquisitely with the flap and logo in shape. Her straight and dyed hair was left untied, brushed well into side-parted waves. Kareena had her eyes beautified with black kohl. She had her white mask cover her face partially.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

