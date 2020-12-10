Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual and comfortable in two BREEZY dresses while flaunting her baby bump 

The actress who was spotted out and about in the city showed us how to do maternity style right in two comfortable dresses.

As tiresome and painful this year was, it did bring about some good news for many. Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her pregnancy this year and got the media all riled up with the exciting and happy news. The diva who has an excellent sense of style gave us maternity style goals when she was pregnant with Taimur. This time around as well, she's not stepping back! From comfortable kaftans, sizzling party dresses to loungewear, Bebo has sported it all with utmost ease

Bebo stepped out a couple of days earlier and kept it simple with her outfit. She opted for a cotton lilac fit and flare dress with loose balloon sleeves. Her hair was pulled up into a fuss-free top knot and she accessorised with her dark sunglasses and tan slippers as she caressed her baby bump while stepping out.

Today, the diva was spotted again in an airy, comfortable outfit. She picked out a floral, kaftan-style maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and piping around her waist to give her outfit some shape. Keeping it simple, the Good Newwz actress styled her look with comfortable kolhapuri slippers, no makeup and no sunglasses!

Not one to shy away from the limelight, we love how Kareena Kapoor is picking outfits that are both comfortable and trendy, giving us maternity style goals!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's looks? Which one do you prefer?

Credits :viral bhayani

