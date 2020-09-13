  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual in a Gulabo Jaipur indigo set with Taimur: Yay or Nay?

The mother-son-duo were spotted visiting Karisma Kapoor's house this afternoon. For her visit, Bebo picked out a matching set by design house Gulabo Jaipur. 
29052 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual in a Gulabo Jaipur indigo set with Taimur: Yay or Nay?
Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to get people talking. The Begum of Bollywood has always had a strong style game and has always managed to put her most fashionable foot forward every time she has stepped out. Be it the airport, to run errands or at events, Kareena makes jaws drop and eyes pop with her style. 
The diva who announced that she is expecting her second child has begun setting style goals for all moms-to-be, by perfecting her maternity style. 

This afternoon, Bebo was spotted with Taimur Ali Khan as they paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor. Kareena picked out an indigo co-ord set by Gulabo Jaipur for this visit. It featured a short Kurti which ended at her hips and matching loose printed pants that allowed her to breathe. She kept it stylish by pairing her outfit with tan stiletto pumps. Her hair was pulled back away from her face and she wore a white mask. A simple gold necklace and her go-to watch completed Bebo's off-duty look. 
By her side, Taimur looked adorable in a pair of blue jeans and a shirt tucked neatly into it. White sneakers and a mask completed his look. 

We loved Kareena's look as usual. It looked extremely comfortable and easy to breathe in. Further styling it with stiletto pumps was a good choice! 

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's casual look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives you a lesson on colour blocking and street style all in one; Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

