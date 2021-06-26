Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things casual in her oversized and comfy boyish clothes; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things casual for her sister, Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been someone who looks good and manages to carry everything that comes her way. Right from super skimpy dresses to going all out in lehengas to trendy casuals, the actress has rocked it all. She’s literally been the show-stopper for various shows and that does show her commitment for fashion. But, every now and then, you’ll see her dressing down in some of the chicest casual looks.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as Mrs Khan attended her sister, Karisma Kapoor’s birthday in the city. While Karisma was dressed in a printed maxi dress, the actress kept things extremely comfortable by picking out an oversized outfit. Bebo chose for an orange tie-dye Tshirt that bore an oversized silhouette and looked extremely comfy. She styled it over a pair of baggy pants while a pair of white sneakers added a sporty touch.

Bebo then accessorised the look by opting for layers of bracelets that added colour to her colourful outfit. She then left her short hair down in waves while ditching her makeup for a natural glow. The actress completed the look with a matching orange tote bag that rounded off the look well.

We love how Bebo can rock the best of both worlds and even her laid-back casual look is so well put together. What are your thoughts about her casual wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

