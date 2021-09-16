Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things comfy in a denim ensemble with an EXPENSIVE Dior handbag: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a diva when it comes to fashion. She manages to carry herself effortlessly in each and every piece of clothing she gets into. From shimmery sarees to bold metallic gowns, she looks out of this world in everything. But once in a while, the show-stopper decides to ditch her glamorous clothes for casual and snuggly ones to get through the day. Well, I can obviously relate to that.

Yesterday, the mother-of-two was snapped outside her apartment in her casual best as she was on her way to the airport. Even though she opted for a no-makeup look, she seemed bright and glowing. The paps caught her in a loose-fitting denim shirt that she paired with her baggy jeans. Her baggy jeans that came in a lighter shade were the comfort clothes for a day out. Kareena carried her white face mask in hand while teaming her denim ensemble with a pair of chunky white sneakers adding some style to the outfit.

The Veere di Wedding star accessorized with some stacked bracelets and a Christian Dior tote bag which was obviously the show-stealer. The luxury beige and black oblique jacquard saddle tote bag costs a whopping 2 lakhs INR approx. Tying her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, she chose to go makeup-free.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the official adaptation of the ’94 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.

So what do you think of Kareena’s casual look? Tell us in the comments.

