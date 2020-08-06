Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things simple in Good Earth: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a simple statement in a yellow kurta set by Good Earth. Check it out

For over 20 years now, we've seen Kareena Kapoor Khan entertaining us with her film and leaving us in awe with some of her most gorgeous looks. While she has proved that no one does glamorous looks quite like her, Bebo style has become more laid back and comfortable in the past few years. We've often seen her wearing breezy kurta sets and oversized shirts without caring what the world thinks of her chilled out 'airport looks' or bare face.

This Raksha Bandhan, she proved us right as she made another laid back choice and didn't go all OTT with her outfit. For the Kapoor gathering, she chose a bright yellow kurta set by Good Earth. The yellow A-line kurta was paired with a white wide-legged Palazzo pant that cropped at her ankles. A matching yellow dupatta was loosely draped over her shoulders that kept things desi. A pair of gold Kolhapuri flats and matching drop earrings added more to the look. She stepped out with her signature kohl-rimmed eyes accompanied by a black bindi. Considering that we're in the middle of the pandemic, she pulled her hair back in a bun and covered her face with a white mask.

We're quite the fans of how she keeps things simple and breezy as opposed to the other stars who go all out even for a simple gathering.

