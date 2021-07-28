Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her desi mode on in an Anita Dongre Anarkali set; Yay or Nay?

Lehengas and kurtas are an eternal favourite, right? They cannot go wrong even if we'd expect them to mess it up for us. They're ranked top in the elegant list and to say that we're a fan when they meet our demands would be an understatement. If denim has your heart every day, kurtas are equally comfortable in times of summer too. But, are your jeans heat-weather friendly? Doubts sure galore. Have a few events that block a few dates on our calendar? Go ethnic maybe in a pink kurta this time? You’ll probably make the hue your forever love. Take a fab inspo from B-town’s stylish starlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Baradari fundraiser is back again with Kareena Kapoor Khan to raise funds that can serve as assistance for artisans across India in collaboration with the online platform, Ensemble India, with a slew of fashion designers stepping forward to help through their ensembles. For the event yesterday, Kareena was styled by Tanya Ghavri who picked out an Anita Dongre blush pink Trissa Anarkali set that featured embroidery details at the front panels of the kurta. The full-sleeved kurta was paired up with pants and a matching dupatta that entailed tiny tassels placed at the hemline. She looked her gorgeous best as always when the overall ethnic number was sealed with untied hair seated on one side, matte skin, pink pout, kohl-rimmed eyes, and groomed eyebrows, and Aparajita Toor wedges that bore braiding details.

What are your thoughts about this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

