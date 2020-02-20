Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani: 6 Times celebs stole the show with their SUPER EXPENSIVE arm candies

Bollywood divas are known to be fashionable and they are definitely not the ones to hold back while splurging on luxurious brands. So here we have 6 divas who stole the show with their expensive arm candies.

Bollywood divas are always known to be fashion-forward. It is safe to say that they are the ones who usually make global trends popular in the country. B-Town beauties are now definitely loaded with a world of luxury with some of them literally picking up and wearing trends off the international runways. Some of these pieces have definitely found a place in their illustrious wardrobes and one thing we could say for sure is that they are never missing out a chance of showing some of these pieces off. So, here we have 6 such divas who have managed to steal the show with their super-expensive arm candies.

Kiara Advani - Quilted Chanel Chain Fanny bag

First on the list is the newbie to join the luxury handbag club, Kiara Advani. The diva definitely seems to have an illustrious collection with Christian Dior and Valentino on her list. While that is the case, she debuted a cross-body fanny bag by Chanel back on her birthday and it was definitely a candy every girl wishes for. Costing a whopping INR 3.5 lakhs, the bag is clad with gold and pearl chains that steal the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Hermes Birkin

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always proved to be fashionable and there’s absolutely no denying that! While she has impeccable taste in clothes, the diva definitely manages to hit it out of the park when it comes down to her expensive apparel. Fendi, Valentino and Chanel have definitely topped the list and one of our favourites has to be this Hermes Birkin that we’ve seen the diva flaunting on multiple occasions. Costing anywhere about INR 15-25 lakhs, the bag is definitely proved to be an investment for Mrs Khan.

- Louis Vuitton Pochette Bag

Anushka Sharma is known to time and again flaunt her retail buys at the airport and this Louis Vuitton pochette bag is no different. Retailed at around INR 1.8 lakhs this mini monogrammed bag is definitely the trendiest accessory of the season.

Jonas - Chanel bag with lizard skin handle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is definitely globe-trotting and picking up rare pieces from around the world. The actress' patent white Chanel bag is every bag collector’s dream. The white quilted bag comes with a tan handle and is priced at 3,500 dollars or 2.5 Lakhs in Indian Rupees! The item is rare since the handle is supposedly made from Lizard skin. The bag is also not available anymore since the brand decided to opt-out of producing exotic leather in May last year.

- Christian Dior Book Tote

Dior has definitely made a mark when it comes to Kangana’s wardrobe. The diva has previously confessed her love for the Lady Dior bag but her recent Christian Dior tote definitely has attention. Costing around INR 2 lakhs, the Christian Dior Book Tote has also found its place in all the above mention ladies’ wardrobe.

- Chanel Double cross-body Bag

Lastly, we have the Raazi actress, Alia Bhatt with carrying one of the most trolled bags in Bollywood. The diva who photographed at the airport lobby in a double cross-body bag by Chanel was instantly transformed into memes. While people were quick to make fun of it, we could not stop gasping over the red wonder that literally costs around INR 4.5 lakhs.

What are your thoughts about their arm candies? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More