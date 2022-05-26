Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma: Who wore what to Karan Johar's 50th birthday party night

It's officially the Gemini season. With a soul that's driven towards the edgier and sassier things in life, people who fall under this horoscope love to keep their style bold and bright. Ah, does it now make so much sense as to how the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar always stands out with his style? And, to nobody's surprise, yesterday was all about glitzy glamour thanks to the swanky birthday celebration that had celebrities dressed to an unimaginable level of oomph.

The fittingly fun bash had lots of black and glittery ensembles you could just straight-up pin on your season's style mood board. It will only get chic without any slump in the process. Here are the fashion formulas to marry.

Take a look at your favourite celebrities in their best-dressed forms.

Karan Johar

Lots of green and shimmer. Now, this is the party we needed to see. Nobody gets to own the limelight because it solely belongs to the birthday boy. His Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo was amped up with a shimmer jacket. Formal but make it modish and the life of the party fit, nice Eka Lakhani!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

In Bebo's record, it's never been restricted to fashion, fa-shun is the term we are aware of. She wore a Paco Rabanne sleeveless silver dress with a deep V embellished neckline, a broad studded-like belt feature, and a skirt that had pleats. Leepakshi Ellawadi styled this midi dress with Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Gucci stilettos.

The Phantom actor sported a formal look in an ivory blazer, black trousers, a shirt that looked cute with a bow on, and Oxford shoes. What's that pink pretty flower doing here? Quite cute.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Dapper! Dapper, we scream again and on repeat! The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wore his ever favourite black suit! He went super monochrome in Manish Malhotra creation and the Sooryavanshi actress was the Yin to his Yang. Clad in a Magda Butrym mini dress with a close neck, ruched skirt, full sleeves spiked up with the allure of white feathers, circular earrings and ankle-strap silver stilettos made her nail her party look.

Malaika Arora

It barely took a minute for trolls to call the diva out for pulling off a sensuous look. But, hey, live and let live is cool and should always be. Her body, her choice, and we're nobody to be fashion police when she never asked for it. The mother-of-one took the summer heat to the next level in Alex Perry's satin suit set which consisted of a blazer and mini shorts with an elastic waistband. Beneath the double-breasted blazer, she brought the midriff-flossing trend to light with a bralette and styled her look with Versace's hot pink platform pumps and silver arm candy. Oh wow, look at her tiered necklace in all of its lustrous self.

Kiara Advani

When a fire is all we see! Always up to a smoking-hot business, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress made it happen again as Lakshmi Lehr styled her up in a Jacquemus white jacket which had a tie-up detail with a mini silver bling skirt with a slit from Monisha Jaising. With no accessories and just ankle-strap stilettos, her OOTN was wrapped up. Who needs a top, yeah?

Janhvi Kapoor

Born to shine, and nothing like it when the Roohi actress proves it to us time and again. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Miss Kapoor rocked a Manish Malhotra gown in magenta. The halter-neckline glittery attire featured a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, and holy lord, what is that sexy back detail? Strappy stilettos, rings, and earrings looked lit.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

When twinning matters, even slaying does. The sibling duo when all black and hey, did they deliver? While the suave man chose a pantsuit, the Atrangi Re starlet dazzled in a strapless sequin dress by Nedret Taciroğlu. Tanya Ghavri made this attire with an asymmetric hem, a chuffed one with a broad velvet belt, a Saint Laurent embellished clutch, and pointed-toe pumps.

Kriti Sanon

In the mood for some wine and heaps of sparkle? The gorgeous stunner was seen in Surya Sarkar's wrap-style sequin dress which consisted of lace embroidered full sleeves, a plunging neckline, shoulder pads, and an asymmetric hem. This tie-up ensemble was made to look party-perfect with rings, danglers, and strappy black stilettos.

Tara Sutaria

Back in white. Back in a ravishing spirit. We double heart it! The Heropanti 2 actress was a glistening girl in a strapless cropped blouse and high-waisted maxi skirt by Manish Malhotra. The dupatta is killer, look at those fringes attached to the border. The diva's look was finished off with statement earrings, rings, and strappy embellished stilettos.

Manushi Chhillar

Move over, plunging necklines. A structured scooped neckline is a power move we could all use. With everything black comes a marvellous look, the 25-year-old chose a strapless maxi dress with a bodycon fit up to knees as the thigh-high slit was ready with its sexy appeal. The Miss World 2017 called it a complete getup with sheer gloves for sleeves, sling-back pumps, rings, earrings, and a choker. A shining star!

Parineeti Chopra

Like it or not, to gleam is the right step to take all day, every day. Especially when you're a party animal. The Falguni Shane Peacock mini dress with full sleeves as seen on the Saina actress was picked out by Tanya Ghavri. Its embellishments make it the winner it's meant to be. The stylist kept it all nice with pointed-toe pumps and studded earrings.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda

Natty friends who pose together, make statements together. The sky is definitely the limit to the array of embellishments used on Ananya Panday's halter-neck Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon gown. Further coupled with shiny tassels, she looked ultra-bombshell with platform pumps, handcuffs, and earrings.

The founder of Project Naveli pulled off a monotone pantsuit with a vest jacket, trousers, and a jacket. She prettified her look with neutral-toned pumps, double necklaces, and hoop earrings.

Anushka Sharma

Where there is a summer, there ain't such a thing as too many cut-out ensembles. The Sultan actress spiced up her party glam with an Elisabetta Franchi body-hugging dress with a keyhole neckline and midriff-baring detail which looked fabulous with a chain accessory. Her look was concluded with everything gold from stacked bangles to tie-up gold flats.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

When fashion stars got on the fancy and classy board. The jersey actor and his darling lady both looked as bright as the night sky dressed in a tuxedo with an embellished jacket paired and Falguni Shane Peacock strapless dress with a thigh-high slit. We love these classics!

Shanaya Kapoor

Deconstructed and daring, the Bedhadak starlet's Giovanni halter-neck velvet gown with a side cut-out and thigh-high slit looked breathtaking when teamed with triple-strapped embellished stilettos.

Ranveer Singh

The fashion king in all of his striking gold getup. The 83 actor chose to go sporty and spiffy with a holographic sequinned bomber jacket which he combined with formals, a shirt, tie, and trousers. Offbeat sunnies, studded earrings, and suede boots are pointing fingers towards the cool zone!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The Rai-Bachchan duo had our faces hit with all of the extra gold that was embodied by the Devdas actress. We're still not over her hot pink Cannes parade and then there's this latest look. We love the former colour pick, to be honest, this is too dramatic. The partially body-hugging embellished gown with a train was clubbed with a jacket. Here's a matchy-matchy look gone sort of lull by the couple. The Dasvi actor rocked a classic white and black tuxedo.

Varun Dhawan

What do you do when you've grown tired of a head-to-toe black look? Glisten up your style with a blingy double-breasted blazer as the Judwaa 2 actor made a case for a dashing look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

What a lovely mother and son duo! The former mastered a Wowza look in a glossy blue jacket which he clubbed with a black tee and trousers. Nice sunnies, you star!

The Sometimes starlet kept her red carpet look single-toned in a pantsuit clubbed with a satin top with a lace embroidered detail attached to the neckline. Green accessories look amazing but somebody please tell us what's with the wedges? Little bland, indeed.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Rumoured to be love birds or not, we love their style. Both showed up in black. May we correct ourselves? We mean in a voguish way. A pantsuit and Zara's cut-out strappy midi dress accessorised with all things gold. Now, this is royalty served hot!

Sidharth Malhotra

It's raining black. But, when the Shershaah actor wears one, he makes it thrive. Head-to-toe we see only handsome written all over. Nice textured tuxedo!

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

