Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: 5 Divas who defined desi sartorial success in gold sarees

Playing safe always may be something we've outgrown but where there is a saree, it's solid gold on any given day. We know it and you too so why stop yourself from saying yes to more of this desi creation? We're wanting to have a moment with gold sarees, thanks to the wedding invite we can't forget. We have proof in this guide that it's never hard to put a desi look together. Style yours like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif.

Kriti Sanon

The latest drop from the sartorially-savvy star, the Bachchhan Paandey actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in a Falguni Shane Peacock embellished saree which entailed sequins and crystal beads. Clubbed with a plunging neckline and full-sleeved blouse, her ethnic look was combined with simple studded earrings.

Kiara Advani

Party it up like a desi goddess in this Manish Malhotra creation. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress donned a beige saree that featured gold and silver metalwork sequins put out through fabulous floral patterns. Teamed with a sleeveless sweetheart neckline blouse which mirrored the same level of glamour with embellishments, the starlet's look had statement earrings to conclude her look.

Deepika Padukone

Thinking and living the sheer glamourous life has become the order of our day. Dressed in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation, she looked impressive in the rusted gold sheer see-through tissue saree which was styled with a short-sleeved black blouse that had embroidered cuffs and an open back design at the back. This ethnic look bled intense gold with a choker necklace and circular earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Monsoon got no chill? Little does it know you have a plan up your sleeve. The Sooryavanshi actress rocked a saree with a gold sequin embellished blouse and the full-sleeved jacket is just killing it. Wear your ethnic look with tiered chaandbali earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sheer, shiny, sexy, and everything your next wedding guest look should be made of. The Laal Singh Chaddha rocked a Manish Malhotra creation at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Take a lesson on how to wear your lehenga set as a saree. Tuck in a sheer dupatta and give it the look of a striking saree. Lovely!

Which diva's ethnic look in gold has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

