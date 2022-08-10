Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: 5 blue kurtas to get glamour rolling this festive season

The joyous season is finally back. Now that we've dropped a hint, let us give you all the information and inspiration likewise you'd use tomorrow on Raksha Bandhan and days after. It's also the anxiety that gets accelerated in us given the list of festivals waiting in tall order, felt it, yeah? Been there? Given the kind of fashion affair, we can't stop with there exists a glorious bunch of options, some trend-proof like ethnic ensembles and some fleeting ones like way too shiny dresses that some of us may not feel the need to invest in. We have definitely been on heels with finding you something classy and elegant. Our homework seemed to have pointed at blue desi kurtas. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon, find our festive outfit picks here.

Sara Ali Khan

The Atrangi Re star's closet has an unmatchable, inherently soothing set of ethnic attires and this creation you see here is surely a gift that'll keep showering you with compliments. This icy blue suit featured Lakhnavi chikankari work on both the ankle-length, sheer-sleeved kurta which was clubbed with a flowy skirt. The embroidery did its job well as the dupatta speaks a lot about it. Sara looked like a desi star with a snack-printed sling bag and juttis. Festivals and food? It's only right to think about these together.

Nora Fatehi

No drama, no shine, just a majestic attire to pretty up your day? Here's what you need. This Anita Dongre silk attire seen on the Kusu Kusu dancer bears the beauty of silk, prints, embroidered V-neckline, and tassels. She wore this ethnic creation with embroidered juttis.

Kiara Advani

Stunning blue for a stunner, now this sounds like a steal. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocked a silk blue kurta combo which bore lace and schiffli embroidery with scalloped borders to complement its overall aesthetic. Juttis and jhumkas, can this look get any more traditional and gorgeous?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When life gets too beautiful to handle, here's a demo of what it looks like. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a Devnaagri suit. Curated with chanderi silk, this blue combo featured a midi kurta with vertical gold zari stripes and palazzo pants. An organza dupatta with embroidered patterns and tassels kept her ethnic look intact. Statement jhumkas and some rainbow with juttis look like a glam deal you'd say yes to.

Kriti Sanon

It's a chikankari world and we live in it. Keep its allure alive with this white and blue midi kurta and palazzo pants. It's sheer, part anarkali-like, and extremely simple and attractive. Give it accessories that fall into a routine like easily guessable ones such as juttis, tote bag, and jhumkas.

