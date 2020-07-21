Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kim Kardashian West: ALL the waist cut out dresses that made jaws drop

Showing too much skin can look tacky. But seems like celebrities have cracked the code of showing off just enough skin through slick cut outs at the waist. Check them out!

When celebrities step out, all eyes are on them. Thanks to this, they always bring their A-game along and ensure they look smart no matter what the occasion.

While most understand that showing too much skin can be tricky, they have managed to crack the code of showing just enough skin to look classy and keep it chic on the red carpet and even otherwise. Take a look at how they manage to pull it off!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a ruched and pleated simple dress by Prabal Gurung, Kareena Kapoor won hearts in the dress that featured cut-outs at her waist. A simple orange belt at her waist and neon stilettos completed the actress' elegant look.

Kim Kardashian West

At an event for Tiffany and Co. Kim Kardashian made for an elegant look in a pristine white gown with a short train. It bore cut-outs at the waist and hugged her curvy hourglass figure.



Also in Prabal Gurung while out and about with , Alia Bhatt opted for a gingham checkered number with a single cut out at her waist. The pastel number is perfect for summer and Bhatt looked fresh as a daisy in it.

Jonas

While bringing in New Year's Eve, Priyanka Chopra looked sizzling in a hot pink gown by Pat Bo flowy pink gown that bore a plunging neckline, backless design and was held together in the front with twists and knots.

Taylor Swift

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Taylor opted for a crisp white mini dress that featured a high neck. But she still managed to show off some skin through the cutouts at her slender waist. With her hair styled into her usual bangs and pulled back into a low ponytail, she made for a pretty and effortlessly stylish look.

Gigi Hadid

While hosting the American Music Awards, Gigi Hadid changed her outfit multiple times. One of the outfits that the model wore while on stage, was a body-hugging crocodile skin dress that featured waist cutouts and a plunging neckline. She completed the chic look with a matching choker!

Karisma Kapoor

If there is one designer that Bollywood actresses seem to love, it is Prabal Gurung. Karisma Kapoor also opted for a black and white dress by the designer which bore a single cut-out at her waist. With sequins and her hair pulled back in a chic manner, the actress looked ready for grand evening shenanigans!

What are your thoughts on the cut-out waist style? Who according to you wore it the best? Comment below and let us know.

