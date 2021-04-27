Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon: 5 Stylish ways to ace the GLAMOUROUS trend of bodysuits

The bodysuits are the hottest trend of the season and the Bollywood celebrities can’t get enough of them. Here are 5 times the divas sported different varieties of bodysuits.

Bodysuits are athletic pieces that look very much similar to a monokini but are not swimsuits. They are made of different material and often have a velcro swap or detachable opening in the crotch area to increase the wearer’s comfort. It can be worn as a foundation garment or as outerwear with skirts, trousers or shorts as it creates a seamless line and won’t be untucked easily. Currently, we get to see most of the celebrities donning bodysuits in different ways and layering over them creating a trendy chic look. If you wish to rock one too, take inspiration from these stars to style them in your favourite way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the Veere Di Wedding promotions, the actress picked a monochromatic look donning a yellow one-shoulder bodysuit with tailored yellow trousers. Flaunting her well-built physique, Kareena styled up with cat-eye sunglasses, sleek ponytail hairdo and peachy pout. Matching her manicure with the sunshine hued outfit, Bebo was a complete show-stealer in her sensuous bodysuit. You can opt to pair your bodysuit with formal pants in the same tone like Kareena and add a layer of denim jacket if needed to sport an extremely stylish look for your vacation.

Keeping it casual, Deepika’s all-black look included a black bodysuit paired with joggers and Nike Air Jordan shoes. The sporty touch to the look gave it a street core elegance and the star also kept her casual look luxe with a Louis Vuitton monogram bag and mask. She rounded off her off duty look with a sleek middle-parted low bun, hoop earrings and dewy makeup. Her style is the perfect inspiration to sport a bodysuit for everyday activities. The athleisure style is riskless and ideal for those who like to play it safe.

Alaya F

Vibing the summer trend of colour blocking, the millennial star combined a bright pink bodysuit and orange trousers to cast a vibrant, playful look. Her pink one-shouldered bodysuit came with cut out details and was an interesting sartorial pick with its splashy colours. She rounded off her look with bronzed cheeks, beachy waves and shimmery pink eyeshadow. We think it would look great with a pair of orange strappy heels or nude platform shoes.

Jonas

PeeCee rather has a formal take on bodysuit as she dolls up bottle green high neck bodysuit from the label Summersalt. Her long sleeve bodysuit is a chic style to don to your college, date night or even to run small errands. She paired it with 70s style denim trousers. Leather boots by Dorateymur further amplified her fashion vibes and Priyanka rocked the street style look with round glasses, hoop earrings and a bag handbag. Her turtleneck, full sleeve bodysuit can be teamed with floral skirts or baggy pants to cut a chic girlish look.

Kriti Sanon

Taking airport-style a notch higher, Kriti stunned us in a cutout spaghetti strap bodysuit paired with latex high-waisted joggers. She opted for nude pumps and carried a chic monogram Louis Vuitton handbag and silver jacket on her hands. Blow-dried hair and filled-in brows complemented her dapper cool look. We think her greyish-blue monochromatic look is perfect for clubbing and fuss-free travels.

Which star's bodysuit style do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas is our style guide to play with prints: 5 Times she sported it on summer ready outfits

Share your comment ×