Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon: 5 Times celebs stole our hearts in regal emerald hues

Bollywood celebs can never lack in fashion. Recently, it seems like greens are in the air. Many celebrities wear pretty green coloured outfits. Whether it be a dress, lehenga, suit, or a saree, green colour is everywhere. The most elegant and regal looking is the emerald shade. This colour can totally change your attire.

A certain charisma lies in the emerald shade. Here are a few celebs who looked breathtaking and royal as they wore these emerald outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a pretty emerald green gown, and she looked like an absolute Begum. The full-sleeved pleated gown featured a modern design with cuts in the front, waist, and shoulder. Her slicked hair with a bun and black smokey eyes with nude lips made her look more intense and unique.

looks like an angel twirling in the pretty emerald-hued Anita Dongre. She wore an emerald green short kurta with full sleeves and a decolletage neckline. Paired with it were a full flared skirt and a matching dupatta. The whole attire had heavy embroidered work with silver threads, beads, and sequins. Shraddha went all ethnic with matching ethnic earrings, bindi, and her half up half down hairstyle with gajra.

Shararas can never go out of style. Actress Kajal Aggarwal dressed in an emerald green sharara suit by Arpita Mehta. The printed kurta featured a square neckline with golden work on the neck and bottom. Matching to it, she wore the same printed sharara and a dupatta with the same golden border work. Her look went well with her curls and ethnic jewellery.

has always impressed us with her ethnic wear every time. Here she wore a pretty lehenga by Amit Aggarwal. The blouse was pretty emerald-hued with open cape sleeves instead of a dupatta. The lehenga was light green coloured with metallic stripes of various green shades. Green matching danglers, bracelets, and rings looked perfect with the dress. Madhuri opted for glam makeup with a messy bun.

Kriti Sanon went all regal in her outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil. She donned an emerald coloured gown for her award function. The gown featured a deep V-neck with cuts on both sides of the waist. Ruffled detailing on the shoulder and the pleats of the flare of the gown elevated the look. It also had a thin lace on the neck and the waist-defining edges. She went all-in with heavy green eyes and her messy bun. Her silver pointy danglers added an edgy look to the outfit.

These were a few celebs who went all abroad with the emerald colour and looked stunning.

Which look did you like the best? Tell us in the comments down below.