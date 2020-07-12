Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kylie Jenner: ALL the celebrity approved ways to sport outfits with knots and twists

Well draped and fitted outfits have always been a go-to for every celebrity, even if they have to twist it up a little. Check out all the ways they have been wearing them!

Celebrities are always on top of the fashion game. No matter the event or occasion, they have mastered the art of looking presentable.

When something is trending, they make it a point to add it to their wardrobes instantly to keep their fashion game up. A trend that a lot of celebrities were spotted in recently, has been that of having knots and twists in their outfits that ensures it fits them like second skin. Take a look at the trend that has also been making waves on tik tok!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena looked phenomenal when she stepped out to promote her latest film Good Newwz. She opted for a simple lemon yellow dress that bore knots at the chest and waist and a cut that showed off her abs!



Always on top when it comes to fashion, Shraddha opted for a green and white stripe dress that bore a twisted knot on the crop top to give her outfit some definition and character.



Not too far behind, Deepika Padukone also opted for the twisted dress but in a more casual manner. A white maxi at the airport with a twist at her waist to ensure it hugged her slender figure was her choice of clothing that only she could have pulled off with so much ease!



Not too far behind is Alia Bhatt's yellow dress in which she looked years younger! Like Shraddha's outfit, Alia Bhatt's number also bore a twisted knot on the top and a small cut out just below, to make for an adorable pick!

Kylie Jenner

Always on trend, Kylie too sported the style in the form of a crisp white shirt dress with a twist right in the middle. This ensured her dress fitted her well and hugged her curves, making for the perfect summer look.

Hailey Bieber

The latest to hop on the bandwagon, is Mrs Bieber. She sported a tan bodycon dress with cut-outs at her waist and a knot at her chest that ensured she blended seamlessly with the sandy beach behind her, making her beach-ready!

The style is a clear hit among most stars both locally and internationally. Are you a fan? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

