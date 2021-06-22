Kareena Kapoor Khan in lehengas is beyond enviable and here are the ways to follow the suit

Lehengas are a wedding favourite and it’s time to dress up to your advantage. Let actress Kareena Kapoor Khan inspire you to love lehengas a lot more.

To say that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style isn’t groundbreaking would be an understatement. From bodycon gowns to halter neck tops and sarees, it’s impossible to not take note of her ensembles. One look at her previously donned ensembles is all it takes to get your attention piqued and you know there will be no signs of stopping but rather get you ready by adding more outfits to your wardrobe. Have some extra space allotted for lehengas? Bebo’s collection of lehengas are just another winning attire you may fall in love with. Weddings are soon going to go big again and get ready to be spoiled for choices with this easy on the eye edit that’s all about lehengas.

Have a few lehengas already in your wardrobe? Pick up style tips as you scroll down and get ready to look like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Angrezi Medium kept the look equal parts mesmerising and fuss-free in an Anita Dongre lehenga set. The ivory organza lehenga was crafted with intricate silver sequins and zardozi work. Fashion stylist Mohit Rai paired it with a strappy blouse, sheer embroidered dupatta, and jewellery. The sans necklace look deserves appreciation for the maang tikka, dangles and bangles looked heavenly.

Always keeping it bold with shades of blue, Kareena ushered in the Diwali spirit with a Good Earth's couture collection's navy blue lehenga. The lightweight and breezy set was detailed with zardozi work and a plunging neckline embroidered blouse. The Yale-hued sheer dupatta, choker, and stent earrings are all you need to wrap the look.

Place your wedding-ready lehengas bet on pastels. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra number, the Jab We Met actress spilled a secret on what to do when you do not wish to wear a dupatta. Wear a jacket made with the same fabric maybe? The embroidered set bore mirror work details on the skirt. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the accessory game subtle with a choker and a potli bag.

Brocades are a timeless wonder. Often simplistic lehengas are all you need to create a beauteous statement. Choose a plain navy blue midi-length kurta, dupatta outlined with brocade, and skirt full of golden brocade details. Say no to heavy jewellery and a yes to statement earrings.

When gota work meets kalamkari, you know it’s going to be a hit ethnic wear. She glammed the stage and screens in a metallic lehenga set designed with crepe and a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse.

Recipe to create a blush-worthy look: The Mujhse Dosti Karoge celeb opted for a Narjis chikankari lehenga set. Statement earrings and fingerings will suffice to get you ready for any event.

